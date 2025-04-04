Job Placement At Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a leading Ghanaian consulting firm, operating from the 5th Floor, Movenpick Hotel, Ministries, Accra. Established in 2014, we offer services in procurement, software development, and civil engineering. We are seeking a Front Desk Officer to be the first point of contact for clients and visitors.

The Company seeks the services of the underlisted applicants:

Position: Front Desk Officer

Location:Accra

Responsibilities:

Greet and assist visitors and clients professionally.

Handle incoming calls, emails, and correspondence efficiently.

Manage office supplies and maintain an organized reception area.

Assist with administrative duties such as scheduling meetings and filing documents.

Direct visitors to the appropriate person or department.

Maintain the reception area in a clean and organized manner.

Schedule appointments and manage meeting room bookings.

Handle inquiries and provide accurate information both in person and via telephone/email.

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers

Maintain visitor logs and ensure security procedures are followed.

Support other departments with clerical duties as assigned.

Requirements:

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or a related field.

Minimum of 2 years experience in a front desk or customer service role.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and office management systems.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Project Manager

Location:Accra

Executive Summary:

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a reputable Ghanaian firm providing consulting services in procurement, software development, and civil engineering. With headquarters at the 5th Floor, Movenpick Hotel, Ministries, Accra, we are looking for a Project Manager to oversee project execution and delivery.

Responsibilities:

Define project scope, objectives, deliverables, and timelines in collaboration with key stakeholders

Plan, execute, and monitor projects to ensure timely completion and adherence to budget.

Lead and coordinate cross-functional teams to deliver project milestones effectively.

Identify and mitigate project risks while ensuring quality standards.

Prepare and present project reports to management.

Ensure all project documentation is maintained and updated throughout the project lifecycle

Communicate regularly with stakeholders on project status, timelines, and potential roadblocks.

Conduct project evaluations and prepare reports on project outcomes and lessons learned.

Ensure compliance with company policies, industry standards, and quality assurance protocols.

Manage changes to project scope, schedule, and costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Foster strong working relationships with clients, vendors, and project team members

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Project Management, Civil Engineering, or a related field.

At least 5 years of experience in project management.

Strong leadership, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Proficiency in project management software (e.g., Microsoft Project, Primavera).

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Human Resources (HR) Manager

Location:Accra

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a Ghanaian entity with its business operations located at the 5th Floor, Movenpick Hotel, Ministries, Accra. Incorporated in 2014, PGCL specializes in consulting services, including general procurement, software development, and civil engineering works. We are seeking a Human Resources (HR) Manager to oversee all HR functions and ensure compliance with labor laws and company policies.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the company’s business objectives.

Manage recruitment, selection, and onboarding processes to attract and retain top talent.

Oversee employee onboarding, orientation, and integration processes

Manage performance appraisal systems and support employee development through training and capacity-building programs.

Ensure legal compliance with labor laws, regulations, and HR best practices

Foster a positive and productive work environment by addressing employee concerns and promoting employee engagement.

Develop and maintain HR policies, procedures, and employee handbook.

Supervise payroll processing, employee benefits administration, and compensation planning

Maintain HR records and prepare regular reports on HR metrics such as staff turnover, training hours, and absenteeism.

Support organizational change initiatives and workforce planning

Advise management on human resource issues and employee relations

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management, Business Administration, or similar experience in related field.

At least 4 years of experience in HR management, preferably in a corporate setting.

Strong knowledge of labor laws, recruitment processes, and employee relations.

Excellent communication, leadership, and problem-solving skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: IT Specialist

Location:Accra

Executive Summary:

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) provides consulting services in procurement, software development, and civil engineering. Operating from the 5th Floor, Movenpick Hotel, Ministries, Accra, we seek an IT Specialist to manage our IT infrastructure and support business operations.

Responsibilities:

Install, configure, and maintain hardware, software, and network systems

Provide first-line technical support and troubleshooting for staff on IT-related issues effectively

Implement cybersecurity measures to protect company data.

Provide IT support and training to employees.

Monitor and maintain computer systems and networks to ensure optimal performance.

Set up user accounts, permissions, and passwords, and manage access rights.

Maintain and update IT documentation, asset registers, and system inventories

Support the deployment and upgrade of software, operating systems, and applications.

Coordinate with external vendors and service providers for IT services and maintenance.

Conduct routine system audits and implement best practices for cybersecurity.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Minimum of 3 years experience in IT support or system administration.

Knowledge of networking, cybersecurity, and software applications.

Strong problem-solving and communication skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Civil Engineer (Building and Construction Expert)

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL:

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a Ghanaian consulting firm specializing in procurement, software development, and civil engineering. We are seeking a skilled Civil Engineer (Building and Construction Expert) to lead and oversee infrastructure projects, ensuring efficiency, safety, and quality from planning to completion.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, plan, and manage building and construction projects from inception to completion.

Ensure strict compliance with engineering standards, safety regulations, and building codes.

Conduct site inspections, risk assessments, and quality control checks to ensure project integrity.

Collaborate with architects, contractors, and project managers to achieve seamless execution.

Provide technical guidance on structural integrity, materials selection, and cost-effective solutions.

Prepare and present engineering reports, blueprints, and project documentation.

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Structural Engineering, or a related field.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in building and construction projects.

Proficiency in engineering software such as AutoCAD, Revit, SAP2000, or similar tools.

Strong project management, problem-solving, and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and teamwork abilities to engage with stakeholders effectively.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Court Clerk

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a Ghanaian consulting firm specializing in procurement, software development, civil engineering, and legal support services. We are looking for a Court Clerk to assist in managing legal documentation, court records, and administrative tasks.

Key Responsibilities

Prepare, file, and manage legal documents and court records.

Assist legal teams in scheduling court hearings and maintaining case files.

Ensure accuracy and confidentiality in handling legal correspondences.

Liaise with legal professionals and court officials to facilitate smooth operations.

Qualifications & Experience

Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in Law, Legal Studies, Social Sciences, or Business Administration.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Court Clerk or Legal Assistant.

Strong knowledge of court procedures and legal documentation.

Excellent organizational, communication, and writing skills.

Proficiency in computer applications related to legal documentation.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Petroleum Engineer

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a Ghanaian consulting firm specializing in procurement, software development, civil engineering, and energy solutions. Headquartered at the 5th Floor, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra Ministries, Accra, we are seeking a skilled Petroleum Engineer to contribute to our oil and gas projects by optimizing exploration and production processes.

Key Responsibilities

Design and develop methods for extracting oil and gas from underground reservoirs.

Conduct feasibility studies, reservoir simulations, and economic evaluations.

Oversee drilling, production, and operational activities to enhance efficiency.

Ensure compliance with industry regulations and environmental standards.

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Petroleum Engineering.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in oil and gas exploration or production.

Strong knowledge of reservoir modeling, drilling techniques, and safety standards.

Proficiency in petroleum engineering software such as PETREL, Eclipse, or similar.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Building & Construction Consultant (Retired Expert)

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) specializes in infrastructure development and civil engineering consulting. Operating from the 5th Floor, Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra el, Ministries, Accra, we seek a Retired Expert in Building & Construction to provide high-level consulting services for our projects and clients.

Key Responsibilities

Advise on construction best practices, project planning, and execution.

Conduct risk assessments and ensure compliance with building regulations.

Provide technical insights into structural design, materials, and project management.

Mentor junior engineers and construction professionals.

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management, or experience in related field.

Minimum of 20 years of experience in the building and construction industry.

Expertise in project management, safety regulations, and engineering standards.

Strong leadership, problem-solving, and advisory skills

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Research Manager

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL:

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a Ghanaian consulting firm specializing in procurement, software development, and civil engineering. We are seeking a Research Manager to lead research initiatives, analyze data, and provide actionable insights to drive business success.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop and implement research strategies aligned with business objectives.

Collect, analyze, and interpret data to provide insights for strategic decision-making.

Collaborate with internal teams to apply research findings in key projects.

Ensure research processes comply with ethical standards and best practices.

Use statistical tools and methodologies to conduct market, industry, and performance analysis.

Prepare and present detailed reports summarizing research insights and recommendations.

Qualifications & Experience:

Master’s degree in Research, Statistics, Economics, or a related field.

Minimum 5 years’ experience in research, data analysis, and strategic planning.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills with attention to detail.

Proficiency in statistical software such as SPSS, R, Python, or similar tools.

Excellent communication and presentation skills to translate data into actionable insights.

How to Apply:

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.

Position: Banking Consultant (Retired Banker)

Location: Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra

Company: Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL)

About PGCL

Prestige Group of Companies Ltd (PGCL) is a leading Ghanaian consulting firm specializing in general procurement, software development, and civil engineering. Operating from the 5th Floor, Movenpick Hotel, Ministries, Accra, we are seeking a highly experienced Retired Banker to join our team as a Banking Consultant. The ideal candidate will provide expert financial advice, risk assessment, and strategic guidance to our clients in the banking and financial sectors.

Key Responsibilities

Provide expert financial consulting services in banking and finance.

Assess and advise on financial risk, compliance, and regulatory matters.

Develop strategies for investment, lending, and capital management.

Offer mentorship and training to financial professionals within the organization.

Qualifications & Experience

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Finance, Banking, or related field.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in banking, with a senior management or executive role.

Strong knowledge of financial regulations, risk management, and investment strategies.

Excellent advisory, analytical, and leadership skills.

How to apply

Interested candidates should send their CV and Cover Letter to Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, Emporium Security Front Desk.

Deadline for application: 15th April, 2025.