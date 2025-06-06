Job Seekers Warned: “Never Pay for Job Offers” Amid Rising Scam Crisis

HR expert Noel Francis Agodzo has issued an urgent alert to job seekers after observing a surge in recruitment scams targeting desperate applicants in Ghana and beyond.

His central warning: “If any agency requests upfront payment, walk away immediately—legitimate employers cover recruitment costs.”

Agodzo told The High Street Journal that scammers lure victims through WhatsApp, social media ads, and fake multinational company portals, pressuring them to pay “processing fees” for interviews, visas, or orientation. “They exploit anxiety with false deadlines,” he explained. “Real offers don’t demand instant payments.” Victims often discover nonexistent jobs after losing money to sophisticated fronts featuring cloned websites, forged documents, and fake testimonials.

The schemes now plague local and international recruitment alike. “We see identical tactics in Ghana, regional public sector roles, and overseas opportunities,” Agodzo noted. He advised rigorous verification: check agency registration, visit physical offices, and research track records. Regulatory bodies struggle to track scammers who frequently change identities.

“Remember this rule,” Agodzo emphasized. “Genuine recruiters are paid by companies—not job seekers. Paying to apply means you’re the target, not the hire.”

This crisis reflects how digital recruitment outpaces consumer safeguards globally, with unemployment pressures enabling fraudsters to monetize desperation.