Jobberman Ghana launches Free Human Resource Employer Handbook For Companies

Jobberman Ghana, a leading recruitment solutions platform has launched a free human resource employer handbook for companies, individuals and Human Resource Experts.

The Jobberman Employer Handbook titled, “Managing Your Workforce Through The Covid 19 Pandemic and into the Future”, offers unique tools and techniques to manage teams through disruptions such as the global COVID-19 pandemic and is also designed to assist HR practitioners with best practices to meet the evolving Ghanaian work culture.

Managing Director in charge of Jobs at Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) and acting CEO of Jobberman Ghana, Harry Antarakis, commenting on the report said, “The COVID- 19 pandemic has impacted factors such as hiring decisions, hiring processes, remote working policies, and tools, effective employee communication, employee performance management, and well-being and post-crisis HR plans.

“As Ghana’s number one recruitment solutions partner, we have put together this handbook which we believe will help address specific HR issues on human resources”, he said.

He said the report explores factors such as trending industries and sectors, roles, skills, job levels as job market trends and forecasts for the Ghanaian job market.

Human Resource Officer of Jobberman Ghana, Erica Appiah indicated that “During these challenging times, most employers and organizations have had to make critical decisions which have affected their vital business asset- human resource. As Ghana’s leading recruitment solutions company, Jobberman has businesses in mind.

She said the team have researched and curated expert advice that will be of great value to businesses now and in the future.

The handbook, she said, could be used as a guideline to put theory into practice and develop customized approaches in the workplace.

The Jobberman Ghana Employer Handbook was compiled based on information from external research, Jobberman Ghana’s in-house HR experts, and external HR experts from different companies in Ghana.