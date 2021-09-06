Jodiba Is Breaking The Internet With His Fine Girl Single

Cape coast-based Afro-pop artiste and the 2019 Central Music Awards New of the year is making waves on the internet and traditional media with his latest single #FineGirl. The dope track, which was released barely a month ago, is currently among Boomplay’s Week 36 Most Streamed Artiste.

The less than one month single is surprisingly among the Top Afropop and Afrofusion songs on the Afro Daily playlist among 31 hit songs in Africa. In the past week alone, #FineGirl climbed up to be part of the Top 4 hit songs on the continent.

Jodiba’s fans on twitter and Facebook have successfully made the rich Fante laced melodious song number 5 on twitter trends and competing with #Drake, #BBNaija, #Wakaso, among others.

FineGirl was produced by Walidbeatz, with Jodiba now coming under the management of Koastland Records.

The Moree-born and Takoradi Technical University Purchasing and supply graduate also have these songs to his credit; ‘Marry You, ‘Shame’, ‘One Drop’, ‘Hate You Too’ and ‘Ayeeba’ among others.