Jodiba Is Set To Release Latest Single “Fine Girl”

The 2019 Central Music Awards Best New Artiste of the year, Joseph Dickson Bassaw, known in the Afro beats genre as Jodiba, is set to release a hot single banger on 19th August 2021 titled ‘Fine Girl’ after a long break from the music scenes.

The ‘Fine Girl’ single is also part of the yet-to-be-released EP which will be released later in the year as a Christmas present for lovers of Afrobeat. The Fine Girl single is specially made to appreciate the beauty of African women.

The Purchasing and Supply graduate of the Takoradi Technical University has for the past 2years supplied lovers of afro-beats with sensational tracks as ‘Marry You, Shame, One Drop, Hate You Too, and Ayeeba among others.

The buzzing Cape Coast based musician, who came into the spotlight in 2018 after his calm entry into the Ghanaian music scene with his One Drop hit, which featured sensational rap artistes Teephlow, never missed a chance to stay relevant in the industry with the release of soul-touching songs.

Awards/Nominations

With less than 2 years in the Ghana music space, the Central regional music idol has won some laurels and mentions both home and abroad, including the Central Music Awards 2019 Best New Artistes, and also gotten nominated for the 2020 8th edition of the Ghana Music Awards USA, for the ‘Emerging Act of the Year’ category.

Jodiba’s Coronavirus advocacy single, “End Time”, got its video as number 9 on the Top 10 African coronavirus music videos.