Joe Biden has spent most of his life serving in Washington, as a senator from the Democratic party and vice president. Previous attempts to become president foundered early on or never got off the ground, in part due to family tragedies.

Now, at the age of 77, he is greying but finally fully in the pilot seat, as he leads a campaign to oust President Donald Trump from the White House.

Biden was the long-serving senator from Delaware – having first run for the seat at the age of 29 – before being tapped as vice president to balance out Barack Obama’s winning ticket to the White House in 2008.

He was then viewed as someone pragmatic and decent – religious, but a moderate – who would bring on board working class voters and was sought after for his foreign policy experience.

His time on Capitol Hill was valued, as legislative deal-making is a delicate dance that trips up novices and can rattle presidencies.

He was also a regular on talk shows and used to dealing with the media, despite being prone to gaffes that would get him in trouble. However, Biden also had a certain charm that allowed him to wiggle out of dead-ends of his own creation.

In 1987, Biden’s hope to become president ended swiftly, when he was rather credibly accused of plagiarizing a speech during a primary campaign. In 2008, his remark that Obama was not yet ready to be president came back to haunt him during the election.

In 2016, though, he chose not to run after eight years as vice president, after his son died of cancer and he decided to spend time with his grandchildren. It was the latest personal setback for Biden.

His first wife and a daughter died in a car accident in 1972. His sons were badly injured. He nevertheless took his Senate seat but travelled back and forth each day from his home in Delaware to Washington, so he could see his two boys each night.

His use of the train became something of a legend and added to Biden’s popularity. It is still being employed by his current campaign to give him an “everyman” image, and complimented his missteps to an extent.

A number of times in recent months Biden has been forced to walk back remarks made in interviews, often by putting his foot in his mouth – such as by suggesting that if an African-American voted for Trump they were not truly black – though his supporters largely shrug it off.

Similarly the coalition he has put together – which he hopes represents a broad political spectrum – have effectively, and maybe begrudgingly accepted the accusations of “handsiness” toward women that have plagued Biden and for which he has never fully apologized.

His past also includes a crime bill viewed by progressives as having contributed to spiking incarceration rates, and chairing the contentious Anita Hill testimony on sexual harassment – a moment in Congress now seen in a poor light by liberals.

His current campaign appears to be aimed at generating little controversy and appealing to a wide base, without offending anyone, in what some commentators have dubbed as vanilla, or intentionally boring. In a way, it paints him as the exact opposite of Trump.