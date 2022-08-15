Joe Bronya donates to boxers at Homowo Championship

Ekow Joe Bronya Boxing Heerenveen donated tracks suits, jerseys, mouth pieces, head gears, pants, trunks and other gears to boxers at Homowo Boxing Championship at Bukom Square.

He was ably supported by Nii Nanor, current rising match maker of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and manager of John Quaye, the sensation of the De-luxy Professional Boxing League.

The donor cum coach in the Netherlands was born on Christmas Day hence the name Bronya.

He has promised to support boxers who excel in the country.

According to Bronya, boxing is what God blessed the people of Accra with, and they should be polished and packaged well for the world market.