Joe Ghartey and Charles Bissue Solicit support for victims of Essikado fire incident

In addition to various contributions they have made after the unfortunate incident at Ngersia, the Member of Parliament, Hon Joe Ghartey and the Parliamentary Candidate, Charles Bissue for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, have successfully solicited for funds to support the victims of the Essikado premix fuel explosion.

On Friday 24th May 2024, they led representatives of STL Amandi Foundation to present an amount of Ghc 50,000 to the Chief of Ngersia, Nana Dokoa Agyeman III at Effia Nkwanta Hospital.

The Chief on behalf of the families thanked the two gentlemen recounting the role they had played since the incident occurred.

He noted for example that it was Charles Bissue who organised for ambulances to take three of the victims to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. Unfortunately, three of the victims have passed away since the incident occurred.