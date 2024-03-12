Joe Ghartey leads delegation from the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments to Senegal

A delegation from the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSHAP) led by Hon Joe Ghartey has visited Dakar, Senegal to brief the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal, Mr Mouatapha Niaase, and the current Speaker of the Nationall Assembly of Senegal, Mr Amadou Mame Diop, on developments relating to COSHAP.

The delegation was received by the former Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal, with his Advisors. He recounted that when he was Foreign Minister of Senegal, between he had a close relationship with Ghana.

He also recalled that as Foreign Minister he worked with the then Ghana’s Ambassador to Switzerland, Ambassador George Lamptey and the then Secretary-General of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), HE. Salim Ahmef Salim to ensure that a Senegalese, H. E. Abdul Diof became the Secretary General of the Food and Agricultural Organisation.

The former Speaker who was one of the founding Speakers of COSHAP, spoke warmly about his relationship with Speaker Mike Oquaye the former Speaker of Ghana. He recollected what motivated the seven founding Speakers to form COSHAP. and said COSHAP was a unique organisation comprising of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments. Hon Joe Ghartey and other members of the team thanked the former Speaker for his warin reception and words of wisdom.

The delegation then visited the Speaker at the National Assembly. The delegation told the Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal that they brought warm greetings from the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt Hon Bagbin. They informed that this year a conference of COSHAP will be held in Accra, Ghana they had come to formally invite the Speaker to the Accra Conference. The Speaker was also briefed on developments in COSHAP. The Speaker of the National Assembly of Senegal.welcomed the delegation warmly and assured then of his unwavering support.

The delegation included Hon Cletus Avoka, Ambassador Johnathan Magnusin who were ably supported by Ghana’s Ambassador to Senegal H. E. Emma and her able team. The meetings were held on Friday 16th February 2024.The delegation has since then visited Rwanda and Kenya.