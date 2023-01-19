Joe Ghartey officially informs Prez Akufo-Addo of his intentions to contest NPP race

Mr Joe Ghartey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado-Ketan, has officially informed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of his intention to contest in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential primaries slated for the latter parts of 2023.

Mr Ghartey, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, and current Minister of Railways Development, paid a courtesy call on the President at the Jubilee House, in Accra, to inform him of his Presidential ambition.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Ghartey said the call afforded him the opportunity to, among other things, thank the President for the confidence reposed in him during his first term of office when he found him worthy of serving as the Minister of Railways Development.

Mr Ghartey assured the President that he and his team would run a decent campaign for the flagbearership position, and work hard for the party to retain power beyond 2024.

Mr Ghartey made it clear that he would take immediate action if any member of his team became wayward and attacked others unnecessarily.

He thanked the President for taking time off his busy schedule to meet with him and wished him and the Government well.

President Akufo-Addo wished Mr Ghartey well saying his desire was to ensure that NPP retained power in 2024 and beyond.

He said his role was to ensure a fair playing field and was prepared to support anyone who emerged victorious in the primaries, while calling for a decent campaign.