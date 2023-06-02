Joe Ghartey Picks Presidential Forms With Pledge to Fight Poverty and Unite Ghana

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hon. Joe Ghartey, has picked his forms to contest the NPP’s upcoming presidential primaries, with several Constituency executives and chairpersons joining his camp to ensure he wins the primaries so he can give the party a new direction and provide opportunities for everyone, especially young people across Ghana.

Hon. Ghartey is seeking to become President in a bid to tackle poverty and unite the NPP and Ghanaians from all walks of life.

For him, it is time for Ghanaians to “fight poverty” rather than fight against one another.

And the several Constituency executives and chairmen who have joined Hon. Ghartey’s camp are poised to see the ruling New Patriotic Party moving in a new direction, one in which everyone regardless of their economic, social, religious or ethnic background can have equal opportunity.

Hon. Ghartey, an astute politician and former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, had his forms picked by NPP Constituency executives and Chairmen on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the NPP headquarters in Accra, and his campaign can best be described as one that strongly seeks to provide a new direction for the NPP. Leading the NPP executives from all the 16 regions of Ghana to pick the form presented by Evans Nimako, the Director of Elections of the NPP, was the New Juaben North Constituency Chairman, Ernest Oti Akenteng.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency longest-serving Member of Parliament who introduced the ‘Justice For All’ programme during the former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, wants the NPP to be a party, and Ghana a country in which everyone can have equal opportunity.

And several of the executives and party members supporting Hon. Ghartey’s vision of a just, equal society, a country and party of opportunity for all, are highly educated, vibrant young men and women from across Ghana.

Hon. Ghartey, an ex-Minister of Railways Development and former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, is seeking to energize the NPP, to make the party more vibrant and give young people and other executives within the NPP opportunities to serve Ghana should he win the primaries and subsequently be elected President in 2024.

Addressing NPP executives at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church after Mr. Oti Akenteng handed his nomination forms to him, Hon. Ghartey says he was not seeking to become the Presidential candidate of the NPP or the President of Ghana for personal gains.

He said he want to serve the party and the country, to bring about prosperity and provide opportunities for all Ghanaians, saying that “politics is hard work.”

He recounted how he been standing with the NPP through difficult times since the 1990s, saying “We have worked tirelessly for this party.”

He says the NPP needs an experienced person who can unit its members and Ghanaians, saying it’s about time politicians stop fighting against each other.

“We must unify the country and we must unify the party”, the veteran politician said.

According to him, politicians must fight for the future of Ghanaian children.

The visionary and peace-loving politician, Hon. Ghartey, who has diligently and selflessly served the NPP since the 1990s, is someone NPP Constituency executives across the country consider as the best bet to lead the party to victory in 2024 and to build a more prosperous nation for all Ghanaians regardless of their creed, ethnicity, gender, and socio-economic and religious background.

Senior Aide to Hon. Ghartey, Adams Abdul Majid, addressing the media at the NPP headquarters says the youth of the NPP from across the country were solidly behind Hon. Ghartey.

He says Hon. Ghartey is a competent and visionary leader who will lead Ghana to prosperity when elected President.

According to him, Hon. Ghartey is a grassroots man and a transformational leader.