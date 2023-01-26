Joe Ghartey set to lead NPP for 2024

As the Flagbearership race of the Governing New Patriotic Party intensified, it’s believed that the MP for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, Hon. Joe Ghartey is lacing his shoes to officially announce his interests as better candidate to secure victory for the NPP come 2024.

His underground campaign is said to be in high spirit as the party prepares to elect its leader for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The MP has confirmed his intention to stand for the Presidential Primaries.

Even though Hon. Ghartey hails from Western and Central Regions, he views Volta/Oti as his third and fourth Regions and history has supported this claims.

Mr. Ghartey stayed in Hohoe, the original Volta Region for over 10 years in early 80s and 90s before starting his political career.

His relationships with original Volta region started long before his political career, this was confirmed by Torgbui Ayim IV, Divisional Chief of Gbi- Bla of Hohoe in video sighted by this reporter.

In 1992 when NPP was formed Joe Ghartey was instrumental in the development of the Party in the original Volta Region. He has supported the Region financially since then and his latest contribution being a contribution he made for the development of the Regional Office for the Party. In the 2020 elections Joe Ghartey supplied the Region with motorcycles and other logistics and finances.

Not one to advertise everything he does investigations have revealed his deep links in the Region. When he was confronted with this, Joe Ghartey smiled and said “blessed are those who have not seen but yet believe”. He said the only poll that matters is the election and he was confident of the result.

Joe Ghartey is a Ghanaian lawyer, academic and politician. He is a former Attorney-General of Ghana between 2006-2009, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament from 2013 and 2017 and Railways and Development Minister from 2017to 2021 Joe Ghartey is mother hails from Western Region and his father from Central Region. Joe Ghartey was born and bred in the Greater Accra Region where he resided until he became an adult.