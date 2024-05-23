Joe Ghartey Supports Victims Of Deadly Essikado Premix Fuel Explosion

The Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Joe Ghartey, has gone to the rescue of victims of the recent premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia in Essikado.

Hon. Ghartey was was not available when the explosion occurred.

But upon his return, he visited the some of the victims of the tragic incident who are on admission at the Reconstructive Plastic and Burns Centre at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital. At the Burns Centre, Hon. Ghartey met Mr. Akyere Nyansa, a father of one of the victims. He also met the mother of Daniella, one of the victims of the explosion. The MP donated his widow’s might to take care of the treatment cost for the victims.

During the visit, Hon. Ghartey also met the CEO of Korle Bu, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah and Dr Divine Kwame, Head of the Reconstuctive Plastic and Burns Centre, and Dr Ahensen of the Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre. He said he was left in no doubt that the patients were in good hands, saying God bless and protect the doctors.

It would be recalled that a tragic incident left the community of Ngyiresia in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region in mourning following a catastrophic premix fuel explosion on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

The explosion has resulted in the deaths of a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy, with several others critically injured.

The traditional leader of Ngyiresia, Nana Doko Agyeman III, told the media that the explosion occurred around 4:00pm as fishermen were transporting premix fuel in gallons to their canoes along the beach.

The victims include 11 males and 5 females, among them children. Four are in critical condition. Tragically, a fifteen-year-old boy and a seven-year-old boy passed away in the early hours of Sunday. Another person has also passed away.

Meanwhile the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado Ketan, Charles Bissue together with the Chief of Ngersia and others have all rallied around to offer support to the victims and their families.

Speaking to the press, Joe Ghartey thanked all for their overwhelming support and said particularly the intervention of the Parliamentary Candidate who he was in touch with all the time, and the Chief of Ngersia had done exceptionally well. Hon Joe Ghartey is proceeding to Ngersia.