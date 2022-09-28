Joe Ghartey to Co Chair NPP Germany Branch, Unity and Fund Raising Dinner in Dortmund

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Hon. Joe Ghartey, is expected to co-chair the Germany branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Hon. Ghartey was appointed in July this year as a member of the board of patrons of NPP Germany External branch.

On October 1, 2022, Hon. Ghartey will be co-chairing the launch of NPP Germany’s Development Fund and Unity Dinner.

The launch will be taking place in Dortmund, Germany from 4.00pm.

It would be recalled that in a letter announcing the appointment of Hon. Ghartey in July this year, NPP Germany says: “As a witty leader, an astute politician, and an untiring party member, NPP Germany Branch is pleased to appoint you as a member of its board of patrons.”

Hon. Ghartey remains one of Ghana’s finest and highly disciplined politician who has served his country diligently in various capacities including Minister of Railways Development; Minister of Justice and Attorney General; Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament; Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, among others.

He is also known to be a unifying force capable of working with all factions in the Party. Recently Hon Ghartey held a meeting in his constituency meeting all the factions and pleading with them to work together. He is expected to continue to preach the message of unity in Germany.