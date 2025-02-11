Joe Ghartey’s Advice For Young MPs: Plan Your Exit, Don’t Let Circumstances Decide

Former Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan, Joe Ghartey, has imparted valuable wisdom to young politicians, emphasizing the importance of taking charge of their own political exits. Ghartey, who spent two decades in Parliament, shared his insights on _Focus on ABC_, urging young MPs to plan their political journey wisely and avoid being forced out by circumstances ¹.

Ghartey’s advice is rooted in his own experience, having served five terms in Parliament. Despite his lengthy tenure, he expressed gratitude that his constituency remains a peaceful place he can visit anytime. This, he attributed to his dedication to serving his people well, leaving office with dignity, and making a smooth transition into life beyond politics.

Ghartey’s advice to young MPs is clear: “Decide when you are leaving—don’t let people push you out.” He emphasized the importance of working diligently, serving their people well, and leaving office when the applause is loudest. Since stepping away from active politics, Ghartey has been making waves in the private sector, leveraging his vast experience to drive impact outside the corridors of Parliament.

Meanwhile, sources close to Joe Ghartey state that he will remain very active politically.