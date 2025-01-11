Joe Jackson Criticizes Ghana’s Economic Claims and Calls for Comprehensive Analysis

Joe Jackson, the Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance, has sharply criticized the portrayal of Ghana’s economy as “robust,” claiming that such a description is misleading given the country’s inconsistent economic performance in recent years.

Appearing on TV3’s The Keypoints on Saturday, January 11, 2024, Jackson expressed skepticism over the government’s use of selective economic data, noting that while reserves have been highlighted as an indicator of stability, a deeper look at other economic parameters paints a more concerning picture.

He pointed out that Ghana’s reserves were alarmingly low at the beginning of the year, barely enough to stabilize the cedi. “At the beginning of the year, the reserves were just 0.8% of the months’ worth, barely enough to stabilize the cedi’s value. The government tried to inject funds to shore up the currency towards the end of the year, but the problem is far from solved,” Jackson stated.

Jackson also addressed former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent claims about leaving behind $8 billion in reserves by the end of 2024. While the former president emphasized the figure, Jackson argued that this focus on reserves ignored critical indicators like inflation, which, in his view, provide a fuller understanding of the country’s economic health.

“He proudly talked about reserves, but ignored other critical indicators like inflation,” Jackson remarked, adding that political narratives can sometimes mislead the public by focusing solely on favorable statistics.

To illustrate his point, Jackson explained how inflation figures can be deceptive if not considered in a broader context. He used an example of how inflation affects prices over time: “Inflation in December 2016 was at 7.9%, but when you dig deeper, it’s not the full picture. If inflation for one year was 50%, it doesn’t mean prices decrease in subsequent years when inflation drops. For instance, if an item cost GHS 100 in 2022 with 50% inflation, its price would be GHS 150. Even if inflation drops to 30% the following year, the price rises to GHS 195. Inflation reduction doesn’t mean price reversal.”

Jackson also criticized political leaders for selectively using economic data to create a false narrative of progress. He argued that such selective reporting can overlook significant challenges in areas like inflation trends and currency depreciation.

“The figures are sometimes deliberately deceptive, focusing on one favorable indicator while ignoring the challenges in others. For example, inflation trends and exchange rate depreciation are equally critical and often ignored in such claims,” he explained.

In conclusion, Jackson urged the government and other stakeholders to focus on implementing sustainable, long-term measures to address the underlying issues in the economy, rather than relying on short-term fixes. He emphasized the need for a resilient economic framework that addresses all parameters—beyond just reserves or isolated statistics. “We need to build an economy that is strong across all sectors, not just one that looks good in selective snapshots of data,” he said.