Joe Jackson Links Ghana’s Economic Gains to Trump Tariffs, Local Reforms

Financial analyst Joe Jackson has attributed Ghana’s recent economic improvements to a combination of domestic policies and global dynamics, notably former U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tariffs.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on May 17, Jackson argued that Trump’s policies triggered favorable external conditions for Ghana, including a weaker U.S. dollar and reduced global oil prices.

“The Trump tariff fallout, a single policy shift has had three key effects,” Jackson stated. “First, the dollar depreciated against major currencies, including the cedi. Second, Trump’s push to lower oil prices to $40 per barrel benefits oil-importing nations like Ghana. Third, these trends create macroeconomic stability we’re leveraging.”

While acknowledging external factors, Jackson also praised local initiatives such as the Bank of Ghana’s Gold4Oil program and the nascent Goldbod framework for stabilizing the cedi. “The Finance Minister and Central Bank Governor deserve credit for positioning Ghana to capitalize on these global shifts,” he said.

Jackson’s analysis underscores the interplay between international trade policies and Ghana’s economic strategy. As the country navigates currency volatility and energy costs, the alignment of external opportunities with domestic reforms remains critical to sustaining growth.