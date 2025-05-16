Joe Mettle Announces Intention to Step Back from TGMA Nominations

Gospel artist Joe Mettle, recently crowned Best Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), has revealed plans to retire from future award nominations.

The “Onwanwani” hitmaker clarified that his decision stems from practical challenges rather than pride, citing difficulties in meeting the demands of the nomination process.

Speaking on TV3’s New Day on May 16, 2025, Mettle acknowledged his long-standing desire to step back. “For the past 3 or 4 years, I’ve wanted to take a seat back from the awards. It’s not about outgrowing them,” he explained. “Once nominated, you must commit fully, but sometimes schedules make it impossible. People assume arrogance, but it’s about priorities.”

At this year’s TGMA, Mettle secured two awards: Best Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Male Vocal Performance for “Obo Awan Oba,” his third win in the latter category (2015, 2017). Though nominated for Artiste of the Year, he lost to King Promise, while his collaboration “Give Me Oil” with Sandra Boakye Duah was bested by KiDi and Black Sherif’s “Lomo Lomo.”

Mettle’s announcement highlights the balancing act between artistic excellence and award commitments, sparking conversations about the pressures of industry recognition.