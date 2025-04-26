Joe Mettle Ministries Unveils “Festival of Gratitude” for 14th Edition of Praise Reloaded

Joe Mettle Ministries is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated 2025 edition of Praise Reloaded, themed “Festival of Gratitude”. This electrifying worship experience is set to take place on Sunday, 29th June 2025 at the Elwak Sports Stadium 37, Accra, starting at 1:00 PM.

With the Multiple award-winning gospel artiste and worship leader Joe Mettle billed to headline the event alongside an incredible lineup of anointed ministers and special guest artists, attendees can expect a dynamic atmosphere filled with uplifting music, prophetic worship, and life-changing moments in God’s presence.

A Celebration of Thanksgiving and Praise

“Praise Reloaded” has become a cornerstone event in Ghana’s gospel music calendar, drawing thousands of worshippers for an unforgettable encounter with God through music, prayer, and heartfelt praise. This year’s edition, under the theme “Festival of Gratitude”, promises to be a powerful time of thanksgiving, celebrating God’s faithfulness and mercy.

A Call to Worship

Joe Mettle extends a warm invitation to all believers, music lovers, and worshippers to join in this divine celebration. “Praise Reloaded is more than a concert; it’s a movement of worship and thanksgiving,” he says. “This year, we’re gathering as one to express our gratitude to God for His endless blessings. Come expecting a touch from Heaven!”

In an exclusive interview following the launch, the “Bo Noo Ni” hitmaker shared exciting details about this year’s gathering, themed “Festival of Gratitude.”

“Yes, it’s the 2025 edition of Praise Reloaded, which, by God’s grace, has been running for the past 14 years,” Joe Mettle began, his voice filled with enthusiasm. “And this year, the theme that God gave us is ‘gratitude,’ and we’ve put it together to theme it as ‘Festival of Gratitude.'”

He further elaborated on the vision behind this year’s event, stating, “It’s going to be a gathering of grateful people. You know, we are not the only ones that have been blessed. God has been good, and we believe that He’s been good to many people. So, all these people will be gathered in one place – the Elwak Stadium, 37, Accra, on Sunday, June 29th, to lift up a sound of gratitude through praises as well as a prayer of gratitude. That’s what this service is about.”

Joe Mettle passionately urged the public to join this powerful worship experience. “So, on the 29th, we are all gathering at the Elwak Stadium to lift up the name of the Lord like never before. It is free, but then we will plead with everyone to go online to www.joemettlemusic.com to register. It’s free; there is no charge.”

When asked about what attendees can expect, the celebrated artist promised an encounter with the divine. “Expect an atmosphere of praise, an atmosphere of miracles, and an atmosphere of the power of God, and the atmosphere of the miraculous.”

Adding to the anticipation, Joe Mettle revealed a stellar lineup of both international and local gospel music heavyweights. “I have Nathaniel Bassey coming all the way from Nigeria; I have Ntokozo Mbambo from South Africa, as well as Akese Brempong, joining. And I have a host of friends and family, like my brothers and artists from Ghana here, which will be unfolding as the promotion goes on.”

In his closing remarks, Joe Mettle expressed his sincere appreciation to his supporters and extended an open invitation to the upcoming event. “I want to say thank you to everyone who has supported us, and we can’t wait to worship and honour God together with you on the 29th of June 2025.”

The “Festival of Gratitude” edition of Praise Reloaded promises to be a powerful and uplifting experience, bringing together a multitude of voices in heartfelt worship. Gospel music lovers are encouraged to register online for free at www.joemettlemusic.com and prepare for an unforgettable day of praise and gratitude at the Elwak Stadium on Sunday, June 29, 2025. Newsghanaonline will be on the ground to cover this significant event.

About Joe Mettle Ministries

Joe Mettle Ministries is dedicated to spreading the gospel through music, worship, and evangelism. Led by renowned gospel artiste Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle, recognised by his stage name as Joe Mettle ministry is committed to fostering a culture of praise and impacting lives globally.

By Kingsley Asiedu