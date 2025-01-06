Joe Osei-Owusu Advises Minority Against Presenting a Speaker Candidate in the 9th Parliament

Joe Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has urged the Minority in the 9th Parliament not to present a candidate for the position of Speaker.

Osei-Owusu, also known as Joe Wise, argued that such a move would offer no meaningful benefit and that the Minority should adopt a new strategy in approaching their work in Parliament.

Speaking on Joy News, Osei-Owusu explained that presenting a candidate for the Speakership would be a fruitless exercise, suggesting that the Minority should focus on a different approach to ensure their voices are heard in the legislative process. “I am not sure that it will be appropriate or wise to put up any candidate. If my view were asked or sought, I would never make any such recommendation,” he said. Osei-Owusu emphasized that the approach to parliamentary work should change, stating that simply competing for the Speakership position would not add value.

He further elaborated, “Our approach should be different from what has happened in the past. I do not think that any value can be gained from presenting a candidate. I think that we should use a different approach to be heard on the floor of the house, not necessarily getting into competition; it will be pointless.” According to Osei-Owusu, while the Minority may not be able to win on the floor in terms of numbers, it is crucial for their alternative perspectives to be heard, leaving decisions to the majority while ensuring that their views are acknowledged.

In contrast, President-elect John Dramani Mahama has endorsed Alban Sumana Bagbin as the NDC’s nominee for Speaker of the 9th Parliament. Mahama has instructed NDC Members of Parliament to nominate Bagbin for the role, signaling the party’s strong push for his election.

Osei-Owusu’s comments reflect ongoing discussions about the dynamics between the Minority and Majority in the upcoming Parliament, as the legislative body prepares to convene with the NDC holding a commanding majority.