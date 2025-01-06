Joe Osei-Owusu Criticises Mahama’s Statement on Alban Bagbin’s Speakership Nomination

Joe Osei-Owusu, the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, has raised concerns over a statement issued by John Dramani Mahama, suggesting that it undermines the independence of Parliament.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Probe, Osei-Owusu argued that Mahama’s announcement, which stated that the president-elect had directed his Members of Parliament to nominate Alban Bagbin for the speakership position, gives the impression that Parliament is an extension of the executive branch.

The statement, released on January 5, 2025, by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, Mahama’s spokesperson, conveyed that the president-elect believes Bagbin’s extensive experience would strengthen Parliament. However, Osei-Owusu contended that such a communication erroneously suggests that the president has the final say in the selection process for the speaker, which could diminish the role of Parliament as an independent arm of government.

Osei-Owusu explained, “If you read the statement put out by Felix Ofosu Kwakye, it suggests that Parliament is an appendix of the executive. The President in consultation with others suggests that it is the president who is taking the decision.” He stressed that while the president may influence the choice of parliamentary leadership, the decision should ultimately rest with Parliament itself, not be framed as one made by the executive branch.

The Bekwai MP further noted that the communication was inappropriate, as it implied that the president is the one selecting the speaker, with Parliament merely endorsing the nominee. He emphasized, “It shouldn’t be presented as if it is the president who is choosing the speaker and he is consulting other people. Eventually, it is Parliament that will endorse whoever is nominated, but we should leave the president out of the nomination.”

This criticism highlights the ongoing tension regarding the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches, with Osei-Owusu calling for clearer communication that reaffirms Parliament’s independence in decision-making.