Joe Osei-Owusu urges TVET students to build competent technical careers

Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, has charged students in technical and vocational institutions to strive to build competent technical careers for themselves.

They should study hard and develop appropriate skills and expertise in their chosen careers to enable them build successful and sustainable businesses after school.

Mr Osei-Owusu, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bekwai, gave the advice when he inaugurated a dormitory block named after him by the management and students of the Amoafo Technical and Vocational College in the Bekwai Municipality.

The building was designed, constructed, roofed, painted and decorated by the students.

Mr Osei-Owusu while congratulating the students for exhibiting high professional competence in the construction of the building, said technical and vocational education was now the way to go to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth.

He said the government was currently making huge investments in technical and vocational education and it was important that parents and guardians would encourage their children to take up courses in that area to build competent technical workforce for the country’s industrial transformation agenda.

Mr Osei-Owusu commended the teachers and instructors of the school for their hard work in training the children and promised to mobilize resources to support the two technical and vocation training schools in the constituency to help train the youth in employable skills.

Mr Charles Anning, Principal of the College said the dormitory block was named after the first Deputy Speaker for his continuous support to the development of the college.

The MP among other things, had helped to procure many technical tools to support the training of the students in the college.

Mr Anning said all the technical works on the building were done by the students under the instructions of their tutors.