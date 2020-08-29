Mr Joseph Akuerteh Tetteh, parliamentary candidate, National Democratic Congress(NDC), Kpone Katamanso Constituency, has donated assorted items to the clans of Kpone ahead of the 2020 Homowo festival.

The items included bags of maize, oil, assorted drinks and an undisclosed amount of money. The 17 clans included, Appiah we, Bediako we, Antie we, and Ofosu we.

Mr Tettey, popularly known as Joe T, assured the various clan heads of his commitment and passion to ensure the success of this year’s Hommowo festival.

Mr.Tettey said his doors were opened to every one and would contribute his quota to the development of Kpone and surrounding communities.

He advised residents to reflect on past activities as they looked forward to a fruitful fiuture.

Thank almighty God for his protection over the year and know that COVID-19 outbreak is real so wear your face mask, it will protect you, he advised.

According to him, he would soon take over from the out going member of Parliament Mr.Joseph Afotey Agbo and lead the constituency to bliss and peace.

Joe T told the clan head that Kpone Katamanso would be put on the national rader as far as development was concerned, adding that traditional authorities would be key stake holders to his pursuit of peaceful coexistence in the constituency.

With him were the NDC Kpone Katamanso constituency executives and some party sympatisers.