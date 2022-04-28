Joel Li On How He’s Fighting Global Warming Through His Venture

Joel Li discusses saving the environment with electric cars

Global warming is at an all-time high, and scientists agree that it is caused by human activity. One of the main reasons the planet is getting warmer is that most people use traditional cars that run on gasoline. Joel Li believes we need to move forward as a planet and start driving electric vehicles before it is too late.

Joel Li started his career at a family business selling liquor. However, he soon realized that this wasn’t his passion. In 2016, he worked for China’s largest automaker. During his time there, he learned about the rise of electric vehicles and how they could change our planet for the better. He conducted market research on whether the cars were practical and if people would buy them. “I knew that electric cars would be the way of the future right away,” said Joel Li. “I just had to convince other people.” He also worked to promote Chinese electric cars to people in North America and had exclusive retail rights in Toronto. “It wasn’t easy to sell electric vehicles around that time,” said Joel Li. “The market was still emerging.”

Joel Li has used his passion for electric cars to start his new project, CARLALA Tech. He’s developed Canada’s first online electric car buying experience in the metaverse in the hopes of helping the planet and reducing global warming. Customers can experience what the car looks like, feels like, and drives like before committing to a purchase. “Electric cars are a huge technological advancement, and so is the metaverse,” said Joel Li. “It made perfect sense to me that they could go together.” So far, he’s received a $5 million angel investment to make the company thrive. “I can’t wait to see where our project goes next,” said Joel Li. “I’m excited to bring the exciting field of electric cars to a new audience.”

Electric cars are the way of the future. As professionals like Joel Li show the public how great they can be, we can make a dent in global warming.