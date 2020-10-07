The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Innova DDB, Joel Nettey has been sworn in as the President to head the International Advertising Association (IAA) during a colourful ceremony at the Labadi Hotel in Accra.



The swearing was performed by Justice of the High Court of Ghana, Olivia Obeng Owusu. This makes Joel the first African to lead the IAA, the global compass for marketing and communications.



The Board Members of the IAA across the world joined the virtual investiture ceremony in conformity with the COVID-19 protocols and had a limited number of guests to the event.

The International Advertising Association (IAA), headquartered in New York, founded in 1938 to champion responsible marketing. The IAA, with members in over 40 countries, is a one- of-a kind global partnership comprising advertisers, media, advertising, media companies, and educational institutions.

The IAA is a platform for industry issues and is dedicated to protecting and advancing freedom of commercial speech, responsible advertising, consumer choice, and the education of marketing professionals.

In his speech, Mr. Joel Nettey called for a cross generational approach for the IAA in a bid to make the association attractive to the younger generation.

“Unfortunately, the concept of young professional is missing in many of the chapters of IAA. And I am of the firm belief that if we are going to build the IAA and make it relevant in the future, we have to make the IAA attractive to the young professionals in the Marketing Communication Industry,” he disclosed.

Mr. Nettey further stated that he will like to “see the IAA concentrating on training programs in providing content, and build the capacity of the young professionals and provide them with skills and learning platforms. This will make the IAA more attractive and relevant to them.”

He said the world has to change fundamentally because of the challenge COVID-19 has brought on the earth adding it is incumbent on the IAA to develop a proper PR strategy at their various chapters across the world.

“The virtual event for the ceremony confirms the times are indeed not normal. That notwithstanding, we cannot allow the challenges of today to obscure our vision tomorrow,” Innova DDB boss stated.

The Newly Sworn-in-President proposed that in the medium to long term, he would what he termed the “RRI” approach could be adopted thus making the IAA more Recognizable, Relevant and more Impactful.

He paid tribute to his predecessors for their hard work that has brought the IAA this far. Your hard work has kept this association in the face of many challenges.

