Joey B, Kidi, Shallipopi Announced For 2024 Afro Future

Afro Future, a global cultural entertainment corporation, has announced preparations for this year’s event.

Themed The “Culture Beach Jam” this year will take place at Polo Beach in Laboma, La-Accra. The two spectacular days of music, art, food, fashion, and immersive seaside vibes, scheduled for December 28th and 29th, 2024, will provide individuals with style, energy, and sunscreen for an amazing Detty December.

Joey B, Kidi, Olivetheboy, King Promise, Sabrina, AraTheJay, and more Ghanaian acts have been announced to entertain fans during this year’s inaugural seaside extravaganza. DJs to entertain the audience include AD DJ, DJ Shagy, DJ Mish, DJ Obi, DJ Loft, Akio, Flygerian, Eff The DJ, and more.

While MCs include Kojo Manuel, Micheal Nicholas, Accra Mayor, Princess AJ, and more. Buy Tickets Here: http://cmgevent.hustlesasa.shop

About AfroFuture:

AfroFuture is a global cultural entertainment platform that promotes the rich culture and work of the diaspora through festivals, live performances, interactive activities, and community participation. Our objective is to bring together the global diaspora and create a new AfroFuture. The AfroFuture platform provides a variety of cultural experiences geared for a modern global audience, including fashion, art, music, and culture. We bring the world to Africa while also taking Africa to the World.

About CMG Events:

Culture Management Group is a top event management and marketing company that specializes in generating amazing experiences for individuals, businesses, and organizations. Home of the AfroFuture Festival, CMG Gospel, Amapiano & Brunch, and Sunset Beach.