Johan Cruyff Institute joins forces with AfroSport22 to develop African sport

Johan Cruyff Institute will be a knowledge partner of AfroSport22, the African sports industry congress that will take place in Ghana on August 11

There is no doubt that sport has undergone a great transformation over time and continues to evolve, but not with the expected speed and consolidation equally around the world. The African continent suffers from following in the footsteps of the unstoppable development of the sports industry in Europe and America, territories where sport is viewed as an industry of its own that generates billions in revenue and directly impacts the national economies of the different countries. AfroSport22 was conceived with the aim of accelerating development and marking a sustainable path. The African sports congress will have Johan Cruyff Institute as a knowledge partner, and receive the institutional sponsorship of the Olympic Committee, the Football Association and the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ghana.

The event will take place on August 11 at the Accra International Conference Center, organized by the African Sports Center for Data, Research & Technology, and can also be followed live on the organizer’s social media accounts and via local media.

The congress will bring together sports clubs, national associations and federations, governing bodies, sports personalities, business entities and the media, among others, with the aim of promoting actions that respond to its four basic pillars: professional training, based on acquiring resources and knowledge on new trends, innovation, case studies and success stories in the world of sport; discussions, leading the conversation on the way forward for the development of African sport; business, facilitating the exchange of business activity, meetings and agreements; and networking, bringing together in the same space the main sport stakeholders on the continent.

In keeping with its mission to train future leaders in sport management and contribute to the professionalization of sport worldwide, Johan Cruyff Institute has reached a collaboration agreement with the African Sports Center for Data, Research & Technology to jointly promote the first of these pillars.

