Johannesburg Mayor Backs Honoring Music Icon Yvonne Chaka Chaka

The Mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, warmly received Mr. Arnold Kojo Asante, CEO of Imajin and Gusion Global, and Mr. Mattew Mensah, Ghana Youth Ambassador for South Africa, in anticipation of the upcoming Legends and Legacy Ball Africa. This prestigious event, set to honor legendary musician Yvonne Chaka Chaka, will take place on July 13 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Mayor Gwamanda expressed his enthusiastic support for the celebration, endorsing both the event and the choice of Johannesburg as its venue.

Historically held in Ghana, the Legends and Legacy Ball Africa’s move to South Africa underscores Johannesburg’s growing prominence as a cultural hub on the continent.

In his remarks, Mayor Gwamanda highlighted the importance of recognizing and celebrating African musicians, noting that as artists age and their careers evolve, platforms like the Legends and Legacy Ball become crucial in acknowledging their contributions. “There is no other award that honors our legends in their later years quite like this,” he stated, commending Imajin and Fusion Global for their initiative.

The Mayor also pledged his full support for the event, promising that he and his team will be present to celebrate the iconic Yvonne Chaka Chaka, affectionately known as the Princess of Africa. He further thanked Mr. Arnold Kojo Asante for his laudable efforts in organizing the event and promoting African music heritage.

Beyond the celebration, the Mayor emphasized the event’s economic potential, urging the Ghanaian community and business leaders to attend.

He highlighted a business matchmaking session scheduled for July 12, designed to foster partnerships between South African and Ghanaian entrepreneurs. “This is an excellent opportunity for business leaders from Ghana to connect with their South African counterparts,” he noted, encouraging attendance and collaboration.

The Legends and Legacy Ball Africa promises to be a significant cultural and economic event, celebrating African music legends while fostering business ties between South Africa and Ghana.