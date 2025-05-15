Johannesburg to Host Africa’s First Dedicated Flooring Expo

The inaugural FLOORS in Africa Expo will launch this week in Johannesburg, marking the continent’s first business-to-business trade event exclusively focused on the flooring industry.

Scheduled for 15-16 May at the Indaba Hotel, the exhibition aims to reconnect Africa’s fragmented flooring sector through networking, product showcases, and expert discussions.

Organized by The Media in Africa Group (MIAG), the event brings together manufacturers, architects, and suppliers of flooring systems, adhesives, and installation technologies. “This is Africa’s only platform solely dedicated to flooring challenges and innovations,” said MIAG CEO Marlene van Rooyen, noting the industry’s need for collaboration post-pandemic. Major brands will demonstrate functional flooring, laminates, vinyl coverings, and tiles, with exclusive product launches and show-only deals for attendees.

The expo features CPD-accredited talks by local and international experts addressing sector trends and challenges. Interactive elements include live demonstrations, a beer garden with complimentary craft beverages, and a giveaway for a 5.5kW generator. Early arrivals will receive special goody bags.

With tickets starting at R45, the event targets professionals across the built environment. MIAG, publisher of Floors in Africa magazine and other trade publications, positions the expo as an annual flagship for the industry one that could reshape standards and connections across African markets.

As flooring demand grows alongside Africa’s construction boom, this dedicated platform offers timely opportunities for knowledge exchange and commerce. The organizers anticipate strong turnout from across the region, signaling the sector’s readiness for specialized collaboration.