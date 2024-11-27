Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    John Abdulai Jinapor Criticizes Ghana’s Economic and Power Crisis, Calls for Change in Leadership

    By: News Ghana

    John Abdulai Jinapor, Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, recently addressed the ongoing economic difficulties and power crisis under the Akufo-Addo administration during an appearance on Oyerepa TV.

    The National Democratic Congress (NDC) politician did not hold back in his criticism, highlighting the significant financial and energy challenges currently facing the country.

    Jinapor spoke candidly about the ongoing “dumsor” crisis, referring to the frequent power outages that have plagued Ghana in recent years. He pointed out that these power disruptions are directly linked to the massive debts the country owes to power-generating companies, which supply electricity to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), the body responsible for distribution. He described the debt situation as a “ticking time bomb” that is jeopardizing the nation’s future.

    “It’s like Ghana is in a mortuary right now. The economy is in critical condition,” Jinapor stated bluntly, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

    He elaborated that the mounting debts owed to power suppliers have exacerbated the power crisis, resulting in long-term power cuts that have had a severe impact on both households and businesses. For many Ghanaians, the daily struggle with unreliable electricity has become a significant burden.

    Despite the bleak picture he painted, Jinapor expressed cautious optimism, assuring the public that Ghana’s challenges were not insurmountable. He stressed that with the right leadership, the country could recover and overcome its economic and power sector difficulties.

    “Ghana hasn’t reached a point of no return,” he reassured viewers. “With the right decisions and a focused government, we can recover quickly. We’ve been through tough times before, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to bring back prosperity when given the chance.”

    Jinapor’s remarks reflect the NDC’s stance on the current administration’s handling of Ghana’s economic and energy sectors, and he called for a change in leadership to ensure a better future for the country.

    Kofi Amankwa-Manu Applauds Bawumia’s Digitization Efforts, Calls Them a Game-Changer for Ghana’s Business Landscape
    Kofi Amankwa-Manu Criticizes Mahama’s 24-Hour Economy Proposal, Praises Bawumia’s Digital Innovations
