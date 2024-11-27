John Abdulai Jinapor Criticizes Ghana’s Economic Situation, Confident in NDC’s Ability to Lead Recovery

John Abdulai Jinapor, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, did not hold back in his assessment of Ghana’s current economic crisis during his appearance on Election Field on Oyerepa FM.

In a stark analogy, Jinapor likened the state of the country’s economy to that of a person lying in a mortuary—alive but in critical condition. Despite this grave comparison, he expressed unwavering confidence that with the right leadership, Ghana could stage a swift recovery.

“Ghana hasn’t reached a point of no return,” Jinapor stated, speaking with determination. “With the right decisions and a focused government, we can recover quickly. We’ve been through tough times before, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to restore prosperity when given the opportunity.”

The comparison of Ghana’s economic condition to someone in the mortuary underscored the seriousness of the situation, highlighting ongoing challenges such as the power crisis and rising national debt. However, Jinapor stressed that while the country faces significant difficulties, there is still hope for recovery.

“The road to recovery is not easy, but it’s not impossible,” he added. “We’ve had our share of hard times, but history has shown that with the right policies and leadership, we can emerge stronger. The NDC has the track record, and we’re prepared to take Ghana to greater heights once again.”

Jinapor’s comments were aimed directly at the Akufo-Addo administration, which has been criticized for its handling of the economy and the ongoing power outages, often referred to as dumsor. Despite these challenges, Jinapor remained firm in his belief that the NDC, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, possesses the experience and vision necessary to restore Ghana’s economic stability.

“We are ready to take this country forward,” he concluded. “Ghana has always been resilient, and so long as we make the right choices, we can turn things around.”