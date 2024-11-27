Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Politics

    John Abdulai Jinapor Criticizes Ghana’s Economic Situation, Confident in NDC’s Ability to Lead Recovery

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    John Abdulai Jinapor, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, did not hold back in his assessment of Ghana’s current economic crisis during his appearance on Election Field on Oyerepa FM.

    In a stark analogy, Jinapor likened the state of the country’s economy to that of a person lying in a mortuary—alive but in critical condition. Despite this grave comparison, he expressed unwavering confidence that with the right leadership, Ghana could stage a swift recovery.

    “Ghana hasn’t reached a point of no return,” Jinapor stated, speaking with determination. “With the right decisions and a focused government, we can recover quickly. We’ve been through tough times before, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to restore prosperity when given the opportunity.”

    The comparison of Ghana’s economic condition to someone in the mortuary underscored the seriousness of the situation, highlighting ongoing challenges such as the power crisis and rising national debt. However, Jinapor stressed that while the country faces significant difficulties, there is still hope for recovery.

    “The road to recovery is not easy, but it’s not impossible,” he added. “We’ve had our share of hard times, but history has shown that with the right policies and leadership, we can emerge stronger. The NDC has the track record, and we’re prepared to take Ghana to greater heights once again.”

    Jinapor’s comments were aimed directly at the Akufo-Addo administration, which has been criticized for its handling of the economy and the ongoing power outages, often referred to as dumsor. Despite these challenges, Jinapor remained firm in his belief that the NDC, under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, possesses the experience and vision necessary to restore Ghana’s economic stability.

    “We are ready to take this country forward,” he concluded. “Ghana has always been resilient, and so long as we make the right choices, we can turn things around.”

    Previous article
    Professor Ameyaw-Akumfi Urges Strong Support for NPP in Kintampo South Ahead of 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Kofi Amankwa-Manu Applauds Bawumia’s Digitization Efforts, Calls Them a Game-Changer for Ghana’s Business Landscape
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE