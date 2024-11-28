John Abdulai Jinapor Criticizes NPP and Dr. Bawumia Over Economic Hypocrisy

Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, a prominent member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has launched a fierce attack on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, accusing them of hypocrisy and misleading the public regarding their handling of Ghana’s economic challenges.

In a recent appearance on Oyerepa TV, Jinapor slammed the NPP as “the most absurd party,” pointing to what he sees as contradictions in their approach to key issues, especially economic policies that have burdened Ghanaians. He specifically targeted the e-levy, a controversial tax introduced by the NPP, which has faced widespread criticism for its negative impact on ordinary Ghanaians.

Jinapor questioned Dr. Bawumia’s credibility, highlighting the inconsistency of a leader who once championed a policy that many view as detrimental to the public, and is now promising to abolish it as part of his 2024 election campaign. “How does someone champion a policy that burdens Ghanaians and then turn around to campaign against it? This is not leadership; it’s hypocrisy,” Jinapor remarked, voicing the frustrations of many citizens who feel that policies like the e-levy have worsened their financial struggles.

Further criticizing the NPP’s management of the economy, Jinapor argued that the ruling party’s policies have crippled vital sectors like health, education, and agriculture. He cited the challenges faced by key initiatives such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) program, suggesting that the country’s economic instability is undermining the effectiveness of such reforms.

“An economy in turmoil cannot support a strong healthcare system, education reforms, or agriculture. It’s like trying to grow a tree in barren soil—it simply won’t work,” Jinapor explained, emphasizing the interconnectedness of a stable economy with other vital sectors.

Jinapor also questioned Dr. Bawumia’s credibility, given his long tenure in the current administration. He pointed out that Bawumia, as Vice President, has been part of the government from the beginning and has had a direct role in managing the country’s economic policies. “If he couldn’t prevent the economic mess we’re in, how does he expect Ghanaians to believe he can fix it now?” Jinapor asked, underscoring what he perceives as the inconsistency in the NPP’s messaging regarding economic recovery.

Jinapor’s comments reflect the NDC’s growing frustration with the NPP’s handling of the economy, particularly as the 2024 general elections approach. The NDC has been vocal in pointing out what it considers failures in the NPP’s economic management, while seeking to position itself as the alternative to the ruling party.