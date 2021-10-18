John Aggrey adjudged WINNER 40 Under 40 Consultancy and Professional Services Category

“Character cannot be developed in ease and quiet. Only through experience of trial and suffering can the soul be strengthened, ambition inspired, and success achieved.”– Helen Keller

…and that is what Dr. John Aggrey, the Ghanaian Social Intrapreneur, has proven through hard work, determination, commitment, resilience, the sheer will to getting it right and succeeding!

At the just ended 40 under Forty Achievers Awards 2021 held at Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra, Founder and CEO of HIRED Consult, Dr. John Aggrey won the category under Consultancy and Professional Services Award.

The 40 under Forty is an initiative from Xodus Communications Limited which seeks to identify, honour and celebrate a cross- section of the national most influential and accomplished young business leaders under the age of forty from a wide range of industries.

The prestigious award is a recognition of his dedication and commitment in building a niche in the areas of consultancy, management, international relations, diplomacy as well as being highly respected individual championing inclusive youth engagement.

Speaking to the media after receiving the award, Dr. John Aggrey thanked the Almighty God for how far he has come on the journey (attributing it to sheer will, passion, commitment, steadfastness and faith). He also expressed gratitude to his family, friends, business associates, clients and voters for their commitment to believing in the vision and mission of the company, HIRED Consult.

“I am happy today for one singular reason and that is determination, resilience, passion and commitment always pays off. Tonight is a true testimony and that whatever one puts their mind and energy so shall they reap.”

Dr. Aggrey took the opportunity to call on government and all stakeholders to invest more into the various sectors of the economy in order to unearth more talents in the country, make it attractive and conducive for the youth to venture.

“The truth is, our youth hold much potential, originality, and the will to be the best versions of themselves but they can only do much if we as mentors, advocates and higher institutions commit to putting their needs as first priority.

Among his other portfolios include Vice President of HIRED Project USA, Vice President and Director of Engagement for The Global Socio-Economic and Financial Evolution Network (GSFEN)-Africa, serves as both Steering Committee Member and Communication Team Lead of the Children and Youth Major Group to United Nations Programme (UNEP) and he is a Member, Friends for Leadership.

Probing further, we found out interesting and inspiring highlights about him; he holds an Executive mini MBA in Leadership and Management, a BSc in Agriculture, and over 120 Certificates to his portfolio.

He is an African Young Leadership Fellow 2018, Africa Change Maker Fellow 2018, an accredited UN Climate Change Teacher, a YALI RLC Alumni (Cohort 11 Online 2020), and a Climate Reality Leader 2020 Alumni (an initiative under former US Vice President Al Gore) and presently serving as a Mentor.

The motivation of John is the passion and drive to be part of a growing community; a Change Agent for Social Sustainable Development Goals for improved livelihoods and service to Humanity.

Other previous awards includes MOGi Global Leadership School Outstanding Leadership Honor award 2019, UN World Environment Day Hero 2019 award recipient, Opportunities Hub 100 Most Influential Young People 2020,2021 International Youth Forum Eurasia Global video competition winner just to mention a few of his achievements.

The title “Dr” piqued our interest and with a he brimmed with pride and affirmed with a smile, “Oh, I was awarded a Doctor of Excellence (honoris causa) few weeks again for my contributions to the Humanitarian sector.”

We asked again what defines him, “In simple terms, I am a Social Intrapreneur, Youth Advocate and a Global Connector. I love cooking,” he responded with a wider smile. With the media all over to gain an interview, we had to end the interview short.

Indeed such a single personality holding all these skill sets and experience, undoubtedly deserves the honors.