John Agyekum Kufuor speaks at IEA’s constitutional review seminar today

WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 15: (AFP OUT) Ghana President John Kufuor delivers a speech and toast during a state dinner in his honor at the White House September 15, 2008 in Washington, DC. Kufuor is on a three-day state visit to the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Institute of Economic Affairs Ghana’s (IEA) seminar themed ‘Reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution: Time with President Kufuor’ happens today, Tuesday 22 November 2022.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is the speaker for the seminar which is slated for today. 

Admission is only by invitation and the seminar is taking place at the former president’s residence at 2 PM. 

Earlier on October 25, for the IEA’s seminar on ‘Reviewing Ghana’s 1992 Constitution: The Perspective of a Legislator’, the speakers were Majority Leader of Parliament Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu. 

Established in 1989 by Ghanaian economist, Dr Charles Mensa, the Institute of Economic Affairs Ghana (IEA) is Ghana’s premier public policy think-tank. 

 

