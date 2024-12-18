John Alan Kyerematen’s Political Future in Question After Disastrous Election Results

John Alan Kyerematen, the former member of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) and founder of the Movement for Change, appears to have reached a critical juncture in his political career.

According to Professor Enoch Opoku Antwi, Associate Professor of Leadership and Management at Viterbo University, Kyerematen’s underwhelming performance in the 2024 presidential election signals that it may be time for the seasoned politician to step away from the political scene.

In an exclusive interview with Okay FM’s Vim Lady, Professor Antwi did not hold back, stating that Kyerematen’s chances as a political leader had been irreparably damaged. “Alan should retire from politics because he has destroyed his chances,” he said, emphasizing that the former NPP stalwart’s meager 30,000 votes were a clear indication of his diminished political standing.

The 2024 election results, which saw Kyerematen secure just 0.28% of the vote, further cemented Antwi’s stance. Despite his break from the NPP and subsequent formation of the Movement for Change, Kyerematen failed to galvanize voters who had been disillusioned with the ruling party. His inability to attract a substantial following, especially among those disenchanted with the NPP, has led many to question his political future.

Kyerematen’s decision to resign from the NPP in 2023, after losing the party’s presidential primaries to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was seen as a dramatic shift in his political trajectory. Accusing the NPP of unfair treatment, Kyerematen sought to carve out a new path for himself as a third force in Ghana’s political landscape. However, his campaign struggled to make a significant impact, with his electoral performance falling well below expectations.

Professor Antwi, reflecting on Kyerematen’s career, pointed out the stark contrast between his earlier years within the NPP—where he held key ministerial roles and earned respect across the political spectrum—and his current political standing. “Alan had the opportunity to unite those who felt excluded by the NPP, but his efforts fell short,” Antwi noted. “It’s clear that his time as a viable political figure has passed.”

As Kyerematen grapples with the aftermath of his underperformance in the 2024 elections, the future of the Movement for Change and his political aspirations hang in the balance. For now, the question remains whether he will heed the call to retire or continue to pursue a more elusive path to political relevance.