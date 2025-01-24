John Ansah Elected New Chairman of Ghana League Clubs Association

Mr. John Ansah has been elected as the new Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), taking over from outgoing Chairman Kudjoe Fianoo.

Ansah’s election was confirmed on Thursday, January 23, during the GHALCA elections held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ansah, the former Vice Chairman of GHALCA, won the Chairmanship position with 96 votes out of a total 132, defeating Isaac Wilberforce Koomson, who secured 35 votes. One vote was rejected.

In other elections, Phyllis Marku won the Vice Chairman role with 94 votes, beating Nana Amankwah, who received 34 votes. Gabriel Godwin was elected as the Regional Football Association representative, while Fred Tindan secured the Premier League representative position, defeating Joseph Nkoo and Rahman Yakubu.

Other positions filled include:

Treasurer: Patrick Martey Boye, who retains his position for a second term.

Division One League Representative: Eric Opoku.

Regional Clubs Representative: Gabriel Godwin Kwao.

Women’s Premier League Representative: ASP Naomi F. Abdulai, CEO of Prisons Ladies.

With a new leadership team in place, Ansah’s tenure is expected to bring fresh direction and leadership to the association.