John Ansah Promises Productive Leadership as GHALCA Chairman

John Ansah, the newly elected Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), has pledged to lead with a focus on the welfare of the clubs he represents.

In a post-election interview with Accra-based Sporty FM, Ansah expressed his commitment to being a productive leader who will take all clubs along on the journey, emphasizing a collaborative approach rather than an autocratic one.

Ansah outlined his vision for the next four years, stating that he would prioritize open communication and inclusivity in decision-making. “There is a vision that we all want to drive, one policy that everybody will have access to discuss with us,” he said. “I won’t be autocratic; I need to discuss a plan with the clubs. I will lead the vision, but the plan will be tabled for all of us to accept.”

The new GHALCA chairman’s approach suggests a leadership style focused on cooperation, ensuring that every club’s voice is heard as they work together to shape the future of the league.