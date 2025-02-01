John Boadu Criticizes NPP’s Handling of Appointees Contesting Parliamentary Seats

Former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has expressed concern over the party’s decision to allow government appointees to contest parliamentary primaries against sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

Speaking on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Boadu argued that this practice created an uneven playing field and undermined the efforts of incumbent MPs, ultimately harming the party’s cohesion and electoral prospects.

Boadu suggested that the NPP should have implemented a rule barring government appointees from challenging sitting MPs in their constituencies. Instead, he proposed that appointees should have been directed to contest in orphan constituencies—areas where the party had no sitting MP. According to him, this approach would have fostered fairness and unity within the party.

The former NPP chief highlighted the significant advantage appointees had over sitting MPs, particularly in terms of financial resources. He explained that appointees often used funds accrued from their positions to make substantial donations and provide logistical support in their constituencies. This, he said, made it difficult for MPs, who typically lacked such resources, to compete effectively. As a result, many sitting MPs lost their primaries, leading to resentment and a lack of cooperation during subsequent campaigns.

Boadu revealed that some defeated MPs refused to support the party’s campaign efforts after losing their seats. Instead, they allegedly stayed home and even worked against the party’s candidates. This internal discord, he noted, weakened the NPP’s overall performance in certain constituencies.

The issue raises important questions about internal party democracy and resource allocation within the NPP. Boadu’s comments underscore the challenges of balancing the ambitions of government appointees with the need to maintain party unity and support for incumbent MPs. His call for stricter rules reflects a broader concern about the influence of money and power in political contests, which can sometimes overshadow merit and grassroots representation.

As the NPP prepares for future elections, Boadu’s critique serves as a reminder of the importance of fostering a level playing field and ensuring that internal competition does not come at the expense of party solidarity. His suggestions, if adopted, could help the party address these challenges and strengthen its electoral strategy moving forward.