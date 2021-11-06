John D.K Dorgbetor memorial foundation supports needy but brilliant Pupils

The John D.K Dorgbetor memorial foundation has awarded 30 brilliant but needy pupils in Agbogbla E.P Primary School for their outstanding academic performance.

The awardees who were 18 girls and 12 boys were given school bags, exercise books, and certificates to motivate them and other pupils to excel in their academic work

Mr Benjamin Dorgbetor, the Executive Director of John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation in his speech said, it has become necessary to focus on children education to achieve a sustained community development, hence, the choice of the theme, “future community on national development through quality education” for this year’s celebration.

He urged parents to take advantage of all the educational opportunities and the supports offered by the John D.K Dorgbetor memorial foundation to enroll their children in schools, adding that, “parents must know that child labour is not only a criminal offence but an act that negatively impact the future of our children”.

Mr Dorgbetor advised children to take their academic works seriously and desist from any activity that will hinder their academic work since their future is in their hands and what they do today will have an impact on what they become tomorrow.

He called on all and sundry to help support child education in their various committees so that their communities would produce the best future leaders for the country and nation as a whole.

Ms Evelyn Araba Zentey, Director of Education of the South Tongu District applaud the immense contribution of the John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation for their support to the Agbogbla E.P school adding that, awards in the school setting serve as a major motivation to both teachers and learners to improve and sustain their good work as it motivates others to work hard and also get recognized.

She explained that it had become key to deliver quality education to our future leaders and it must not only depend on the government alone but should be considered as a shared responsibility.

“There are many stakeholders in education and each group has its role to play and their roles are very critical in realizing quality education, ”she added.

The Director of Education of the South Tongu District has urged stakeholders to help support the various schools in the communities to help improve the quality of education in the school.

Rev. Martin Fianu the Headmaster of Agbogbla E.P school added that the school had a lot of challenges and most of them in relation to facility deficient.

He appealed to the general public and stakeholders to help support the school to give out more quality education.

John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation has also donated a mono desk to every child in the Agbogbla Junior High School, a playground set equipment to the primary school, a laptop for the headteachers, and also secured and refurbished a building to be used as a commuter laboratory for the school.

The John D.K Dorgbetor Memorial Foundation was established in 2007 in commemoration of the late John D.K Dorgbetor who stood for community development and youth empowerment. The motive of the foundation was to give every child the best education opportunity as desired by D.K Dorgbetor since he understands the difficulties involved in climbing the academic ladder.