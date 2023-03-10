John Dramani Mahama begins tour of the Bono East Region today

After his campaign launch and tour of the Volta Region, former President John Dramani Mahama will begin a tour of the Bono East Region on Friday March 10, 2023.

A statement signed by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Campaign Spokesperson of the former President and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said he will visit all the 11 constituencies of the region over two days to campaign directly and interact with branch and constituency executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Confirming his decision to contest the NDC presidential primaries at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Ho, Mr. Mahama noted among others that he is coming before the party’s delegates “in all humility, and in response to calls from my party and the generality of the people of Ghana, to offer myself, to serve this country and its people that I love so dearly…”

According to Mahama, he was in no doubt about the enormity of the task ahead, “owing to the level of damage done to our country by this government.”

The statement said from the Bono East Region, the John Mahama Campaign will continue to the Bono and Ahafo’s regions.

President Mahama is being accompanied on the tour by the Convener of the John Mahama Campaign Professor Joshua Alabi, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Campaign Spokesperson Joyce Mogtari, former NDC appointees, former MPs, former Ambassadors, Regional, Constituency and Branch Executives of the party.