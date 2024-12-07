John Dramani Mahama Claims “Obvious” Election Outcome as Voting Continues in Ghana

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed confidence that the direction of the ongoing election results is clear, even as votes are still being cast.

Speaking to journalists after casting his ballot in Bole on Saturday, December 7, Mahama attributed the anticipated outcome to what he described as the “abysmal performance” of the current Akufo-Addo administration. “Everybody sees the direction of the results because of the abysmal performance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration,” he stated.

Mahama’s comments came amidst accusations from his spokesperson, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, who claimed that the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) is attempting to rig the election. Mogtari alleged that voter intimidation efforts were underway to suppress voter turnout. “There have been various attempts and plots to rig the elections,” she said. “We talk about rigging as if it is only when you go to the ballot box and there is ballot stuffing or reprinting of fake papers, but any attempt to intimidate or create fear and panic is also an attempt to suppress the voter.”

Voting across the country began at 7 AM, with polls set to close at 5 PM. In a nationwide address on Friday, December 6, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to cast their votes peacefully and with dignity, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the Electoral Commission (EC) and security agencies to ensure a smooth election. “Ghana is known to be the beacon of democracy on the African continent, and we should be justly proud of this and do everything we can to protect this,” he stated.

As the election continues, Mahama and the NDC are pushing for a change in leadership, while the NPP maintains its calls for a fair and peaceful process.