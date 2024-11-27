Wednesday, November 27, 2024
    Politics

    John Dramani Mahama Criticizes Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government for Neglecting Key Issues

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    John Dramani Mahama, the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has sharply criticized the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration for its failure to address the pressing issues faced by Ghanaians.

    In a Facebook post on November 25, Mahama accused the current government of prioritizing slogans over real, meaningful action, particularly in relation to the country’s agricultural sector.

    Mahama expressed deep concern over what he described as the government’s neglect of farmers, promising that, if elected in the 2024 elections, his government would take decisive steps to support the agricultural sector. “Over the last 8 years, this Addo-Bawumia government has prioritised slogans over action. They have forgotten about our farmers. The NDC will deliver,” Mahama stated.

    The former president emphasized his commitment to improving the production capacities of key commercial crops such as shea, oil palm, cashew, rubber, coconut, citrus, coffee, and mango. He highlighted that these sectors have significant potential to drive economic growth but have been underdeveloped under the current administration.

    Furthermore, Mahama blamed the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government for the economic challenges faced by the country. He accused the government of overseeing the destruction of the economy, which has resulted in hardships, rising food prices, and a lack of development in communities. “The hardships we are facing, the rising prices of food, the lack of development in our communities, among others, is because of the criminal supervision of the destruction of our economy by Nana Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said.

    In his message, Mahama made it clear that his administration would focus on tangible policies to rebuild the economy and create opportunities for all Ghanaians, with a particular emphasis on supporting the agricultural sector.

