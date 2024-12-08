John Dramani Mahama Declared Winner of Ghana’s 2024 Presidential Election

John Dramani Mahama, the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been declared the winner of Ghana’s 2024 presidential elections, marking a return to power for the former president, who served from 2012 to 2017.

The victory comes after a decisive lead in both the presidential and parliamentary races. Mahama’s main rival, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), conceded defeat just 24 hours after the polls closed.

In his address to the public, Dr. Bawumia confirmed that he had personally called Mahama to offer his congratulations. He expressed his full support for the incoming administration, emphasizing the need for peace and development to continue without disruption.

“I have spoken to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him on his victory. The people of Ghana have spoken, and we must respect their decision,” Dr. Bawumia stated.