John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has defended his proposal to abolish the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) Secretariat, citing concerns over corruption and mismanagement within the administration of the policy.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) on Friday, November 29, 2024, Mahama explained that his plan to restructure the Free SHS programme aims to enhance efficiency and accountability. If elected president, he intends to transfer the management of the Free SHS policy to the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Mahama argued that placing the policy under the more structured and established framework of the GES would improve oversight and supervision, thus addressing the lapses he claims have occurred under the current system. He noted that the GES already has the mandate and authority to oversee the education sector, making a stand-alone Free SHS Secretariat unnecessary.

“We all need to sit and look at what the lapses are and see how we can cure those lapses going forward. We want to cut waste; this government is very good at duplicating and creating new offices just to create jobs for the boys,” Mahama said.

He also pointed out concerns about alleged corruption and inefficiency within the Free SHS Secretariat, calling for a more streamlined and accountable approach.

“The GES has the mandate and authority to supervise the educational sector so I don’t see why you would have a stand-alone Free SHS Secretariat. And I hear the rot and corruption that are going on there. I think it’s time to bring it back to GES and let GES superintend over it. Senior High School coordinators would still be senior high coordinators, but they would be supervised by GES,” he added.

Mahama’s proposal is part of his broader education policy reform agenda, aimed at improving the management and delivery of education in Ghana.