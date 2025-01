John Dramani Mahama Dresses in his Past, Present and Future Story

By Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare I now understand what they mean when they say, “๐˜ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ ๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ด ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ง๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜ˆ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ฌ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ฉ, ๐˜ฃ๐˜ถ๐˜ต ๐˜ช๐˜ง ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ช๐˜ด ๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ธ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ, ๐˜ช๐˜ต ๐˜ช๐˜ด ๐˜ญ๐˜ช๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ข๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ข ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฌ ๐˜ธ๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ฉ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ถ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ง๐˜ถ๐˜ญ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ด, ๐˜บ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ข๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ญ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฌ.”

Today, January 7, 2025, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama dressed in his story during his swearing-in as the next President of the Republic of Ghana. The president’s white ‘agbada,’ embroidered with Adinkrah symbols and incorporating a touch of the “ฦmmerepa da w’anim Kente” pattern, believed to have been designed by his talented and creative designer, Bondaana, sends a message that is not lost in the fold of the cloth. The message speaks a thousand words to “active thinking men and women” whose hearts are attuned. Those who are open-minded, good analysts, and receptive can bear witness that the president’s white ‘agbada’ was silently-shouting the past, present, and the ‘future’ story of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ghana.

In our culture as Ghanaians, white is a symbol of victory, purity, and new beginnings. It represents the cleansing of past mistakes and a fresh start. President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to wear a white ‘agbada’ to his swearing-in ceremony conveyed a powerful message to the people of Ghana. Yes, you can wear the symbols of our ancestors, but if you don’t grasp their meaning, you are merely dressed in someone else’s story. However, it was obvious that, in a subtle sense, the president was sharing his own story. If he were to say it himself, it would go something like, ”๐˜ ๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ง๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ ๐˜ฎ๐˜บ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜ฎ๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ญ๐˜ถ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ค๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ญ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜จ๐˜ฆ๐˜ด ๐˜ง๐˜ข๐˜ค๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ธ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜ค๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ด ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ๐˜ช๐˜ค ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฐ๐˜ธ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ. ๐˜ˆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ ๐˜ข๐˜ฎ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฎ๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ธ.”

The “ษ›๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ ๐˜„’๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—บ” Kente pattern is a beautiful and meaningful addition to the president’s ‘agbada’. This pattern, which translates to “Better days awaits you” in the Twi language, is a symbol of hope and optimism for the future. It tells us that no matter the challenges we face, there are brighter and more prosperous days ahead.

The incorporation of this pattern into the president’s attire suggests that he is committed to working towards a better tomorrow; one that is filled with promise and possibility. It is very crucial to note that the “ษ›๐—บ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฝ๐—ฎ ๐—ฑ๐—ฎ ๐˜„’๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ถ๐—บ” pattern is a traditional Kente design steeped in Ghanaian culture and heritage. The president’s use of this pattern in his attire shows respect for Ghana’s rich cultural traditions.

The Adinkrah symbols on the president’s attire also tell a story.

The ๐—ฆ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ธษ”๐—ณ๐—ฎ symbol, depicting a bird looking backwards with its head turned towards its tail, is a representation of “going back to one’s roots.” In the context of President John Dramani Mahama’s return to office, this symbol takes on a deeper meaning. As a former president who was voted out of office and has now been re-elected, the Sankษ”fa symbol embodies the Akan proverb “๐™Ž๐™–๐™ฃ๐™ ษ”๐™›๐™– ๐™ฌษ” ๐™ษ” ๐™ฎ๐™ž, ๐™ฎษ›๐™ฃ๐™ฃ๐™ ๐™ฎ๐™ž” which translates to “returning to take it back is not a taboo”. This design is meant to convey the idea of looking back to one’s past, acknowledging the wisdom and knowledge gained from previous experiences, and using that understanding to inform and guide one’s present and future actions.

In essence, the president’s return to office is not seen as a taboo. The symbol suggests that the president is acknowledging his past experiences, both successes and challenges, and is committed to using that knowledge to inform and guide his decisions as he moves forward.

๐™‰๐™ฎ๐™–๐™ข๐™š ๐˜ฟ๐™ช๐™– which translates to “Tree of God,” is a symbol that represents God’s presence, protection, and guidance. It’s often depicted as a cross-section of a palm tree or the top of a tree stump. In Ghanaian culture, Nyame Dua is considered a sacred spot where rituals are performed to purify and bless individuals.

In the context of President John Dramani Mahama’s attire, theย Nyame Duaย symbol is a subtle yet powerful expression of his faith and reliance on the Almighty. As a staunch member of the Assemblies of God, the President’s commitment to his faith is well-known. The inclusion of Nyame Dua symbol in his attire sends a strong message about the importance of God’s guidance and protection in his life and leadership.

The ๐™‚๐™ฎ๐™š ๐™‰๐™ฎ๐™–๐™ข๐™š symbol, meaning “except for God,” represents the supremacy of God over all beings. This symbol acknowledges God’s omnipotence and reminds us that all things are subject to His will. In Akan culture, Gye Nyame is often used to express gratitude, humility, and remembrance of God’s sovereignty. By incorporating this symbol into his attire, President Mahama is expressing his faith and reliance on God’s guidance and protection.

Again, the president tells us that despite his accomplishments and achievements, he is not the ultimate authority. Rather, he is subject to God’s will and would remain humble and grateful for His blessings.

Lastly, the ๐˜ฟ๐™ฌ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™ขษ›๐™ฃ symbol, depicted as ram’s horns, represents humility and strength. In Akan culture, the ram is revered for its strength and resilience, yet it remains humble and gentle. This symbol teaches us that a true strength lies not in aggression or boastfulness, but in humility and wisdom.

In the context of President Mahama’s attire, the ๐˜ฟ๐™ฌ๐™š๐™ฃ๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™ขษ›๐™ฃ symbol signifies his commitment to humble leadership. The President’s incorporation of this symbol into his design may be expressing his intention to lead with wisdom, compassion, and humility

I am not a clairvoyant, just a budding professional journalist, but I believe that if the subtle meanings of the symbolic design in the president’s attire are any indication of his vision for Ghana, then the country is indeed on the brink of greatness.

ย May Ama Ghana be great and strong

