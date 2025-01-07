John Dramani Mahama Dresses in his Past, Present and Future Story

By Adjei Dickens Ofori Asare I now understand what they mean when they say, “𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘥𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘈𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘬𝘳𝘢𝘩, 𝘣𝘶𝘵 𝘪𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘢𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘳, 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘭𝘪𝘬𝘦 𝘢𝘥𝘰𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘬 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘣𝘦𝘢𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘧𝘶𝘭 𝘤𝘰𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴, 𝘺𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘣𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘬.”

Today, January 7, 2025, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama dressed in his story during his swearing-in as the next President of the Republic of Ghana. The president’s white ‘agbada,’ embroidered with Adinkrah symbols and incorporating a touch of the “Ɛmmerepa da w’anim Kente” pattern, believed to have been designed by his talented and creative designer, Bondaana, sends a message that is not lost in the fold of the cloth. The message speaks a thousand words to “active thinking men and women” whose hearts are attuned. Those who are open-minded, good analysts, and receptive can bear witness that the president’s white ‘agbada’ was silently-shouting the past, present, and the ‘future’ story of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Ghana.

In our culture as Ghanaians, white is a symbol of victory, purity, and new beginnings. It represents the cleansing of past mistakes and a fresh start. President John Dramani Mahama’s decision to wear a white ‘agbada’ to his swearing-in ceremony conveyed a powerful message to the people of Ghana. Yes, you can wear the symbols of our ancestors, but if you don’t grasp their meaning, you are merely dressed in someone else’s story. However, it was obvious that, in a subtle sense, the president was sharing his own story. If he were to say it himself, it would go something like, ”𝘐 𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘦 𝘭𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘯𝘦𝘥 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘮𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘮𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘭𝘶𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘢𝘤𝘦𝘥 𝘥𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘤𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘪𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘤 𝘥𝘰𝘸𝘯𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯. 𝘈𝘯𝘥 𝘐 𝘢𝘮 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘵𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘦𝘸.”

The “ɛ𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮 𝗱𝗮 𝘄’𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺” Kente pattern is a beautiful and meaningful addition to the president’s ‘agbada’. This pattern, which translates to “Better days awaits you” in the Twi language, is a symbol of hope and optimism for the future. It tells us that no matter the challenges we face, there are brighter and more prosperous days ahead.

The incorporation of this pattern into the president’s attire suggests that he is committed to working towards a better tomorrow; one that is filled with promise and possibility. It is very crucial to note that the “ɛ𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗮 𝗱𝗮 𝘄’𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗺” pattern is a traditional Kente design steeped in Ghanaian culture and heritage. The president’s use of this pattern in his attire shows respect for Ghana’s rich cultural traditions.

The Adinkrah symbols on the president’s attire also tell a story.

The 𝗦𝗮𝗻𝗸ɔ𝗳𝗮 symbol, depicting a bird looking backwards with its head turned towards its tail, is a representation of “going back to one’s roots.” In the context of President John Dramani Mahama’s return to office, this symbol takes on a deeper meaning. As a former president who was voted out of office and has now been re-elected, the Sankɔfa symbol embodies the Akan proverb “𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙠ɔ𝙛𝙖 𝙬ɔ 𝙝ɔ 𝙮𝙞, 𝙮ɛ𝙣𝙣𝙠𝙮𝙞” which translates to “returning to take it back is not a taboo”. This design is meant to convey the idea of looking back to one’s past, acknowledging the wisdom and knowledge gained from previous experiences, and using that understanding to inform and guide one’s present and future actions.

In essence, the president’s return to office is not seen as a taboo. The symbol suggests that the president is acknowledging his past experiences, both successes and challenges, and is committed to using that knowledge to inform and guide his decisions as he moves forward.

𝙉𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝘿𝙪𝙖 which translates to “Tree of God,” is a symbol that represents God’s presence, protection, and guidance. It’s often depicted as a cross-section of a palm tree or the top of a tree stump. In Ghanaian culture, Nyame Dua is considered a sacred spot where rituals are performed to purify and bless individuals.

In the context of President John Dramani Mahama’s attire, the Nyame Dua symbol is a subtle yet powerful expression of his faith and reliance on the Almighty. As a staunch member of the Assemblies of God, the President’s commitment to his faith is well-known. The inclusion of Nyame Dua symbol in his attire sends a strong message about the importance of God’s guidance and protection in his life and leadership.

The 𝙂𝙮𝙚 𝙉𝙮𝙖𝙢𝙚 symbol, meaning “except for God,” represents the supremacy of God over all beings. This symbol acknowledges God’s omnipotence and reminds us that all things are subject to His will. In Akan culture, Gye Nyame is often used to express gratitude, humility, and remembrance of God’s sovereignty. By incorporating this symbol into his attire, President Mahama is expressing his faith and reliance on God’s guidance and protection.

Again, the president tells us that despite his accomplishments and achievements, he is not the ultimate authority. Rather, he is subject to God’s will and would remain humble and grateful for His blessings.

Lastly, the 𝘿𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙢ɛ𝙣 symbol, depicted as ram’s horns, represents humility and strength. In Akan culture, the ram is revered for its strength and resilience, yet it remains humble and gentle. This symbol teaches us that a true strength lies not in aggression or boastfulness, but in humility and wisdom.

In the context of President Mahama’s attire, the 𝘿𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙢ɛ𝙣 symbol signifies his commitment to humble leadership. The President’s incorporation of this symbol into his design may be expressing his intention to lead with wisdom, compassion, and humility

I am not a clairvoyant, just a budding professional journalist, but I believe that if the subtle meanings of the symbolic design in the president’s attire are any indication of his vision for Ghana, then the country is indeed on the brink of greatness.

May Ama Ghana be great and strong

dickensadjei20@gmail.com