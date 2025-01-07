John Dramani Mahama: Ghana’s Historic Second-Term President

John Dramani Mahama, Ghana’s sixth President of the Fourth Republic, has solidified his place in the country’s history not only as its former leader but also as the first to be democratically re-elected to a non-consecutive second term.

Born 66 years ago in Damongo, in the now Savannah Region of Ghana, Mahama’s political journey is a remarkable one, marked by a trajectory that saw him serve in various capacities, from Member of Parliament to President.

Mahama’s extensive political career has made him a unique figure in Ghana’s leadership. He was the fourth President of the Fourth Republic, serving from January 7, 2013, to January 6, 2017. Having served at all levels of government—including as Deputy Minister for Communications, Minister for Communications, Vice President, and President—Mahama made history as Ghana’s first president to experience the full spectrum of political offices, showcasing a deep understanding of governance and public service.

His academic background in history, communications, and social psychology has greatly influenced his approach to leadership. Mahama’s perspective on human development and societal transformation stems from the lessons he has drawn from these fields, which have informed his decisions and leadership style throughout his career.

During his first term, President Mahama spearheaded significant infrastructure projects that transformed key sectors of the Ghanaian economy. Investments in education, healthcare, ports, aviation, ICT, oil and gas, and rail infrastructure solidified the country’s status as a Lower-Middle-Income Country. His administration’s strategic focus on infrastructure was designed to position Ghana for its next phase of economic growth and prosperity.

In addition to physical infrastructure, Mahama has been a strong advocate for social justice, equity, and the empowerment of women. His commitment to gender equality was demonstrated when he appointed several women to prominent positions during his administration. In 2020, Mahama made history by nominating Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his vice-presidential candidate, a first for a major political party in Ghana. In 2024, with their victory, Ghana welcomed its first female Vice President, further demonstrating Mahama’s progressive stance on gender inclusion in politics.

Mahama is also an avid reader, author, and historian. His passion for knowledge is evident in his memoir, My First Coup d’État and Other True Stories from the Lost Decades of Africa, which chronicles his reflections on African political history. His writings have been featured in several publications, and his intellectual pursuits have shaped both his political outlook and his leadership approach.

Beyond his political career, Mahama has a deep connection to agriculture. Raised in a family with a strong agricultural legacy—his father was a prominent rice farmer—Mahama is committed to increasing agricultural productivity in Ghana. He advocates for using technology and value addition to make farming a viable and profitable business, especially for the younger generation.

On the global stage, Mahama has played a pivotal role in promoting African unity and economic integration. He chaired the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and led efforts to boost intra-African trade. He was also instrumental in the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), with its secretariat now based in Ghana. As the first Co-chair of the United Nations Advocacy Group on the Sustainable Development Goals, Mahama has championed Africa’s economic and social development on a global scale.

His leadership has been recognized through numerous honorary degrees from prestigious institutions around the world, including Ekiti State University, University of Aberdeen, and Lyon Business School. These accolades reflect Mahama’s global stature as a leader, educator, and advocate for sustainable development and peace.

Now, with his overwhelming victory in the December 2024 elections, Mahama embarks on his second term as Ghana’s President. His re-election is a historic achievement, cementing his place as the first Ghanaian president to return to office after serving a non-consecutive term. Mahama’s leadership continues to inspire millions, and as he navigates this new chapter, he remains dedicated to advancing the country’s development, unity, and prosperity.

A family man with strong Christian values, Mahama has been married to Lordina Dramani Mahama for over 32 years. Together, they have built a family grounded in faith, commitment, and love, which continues to serve as a source of strength for Mahama as he leads the nation forward.