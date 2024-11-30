John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly praised renowned Ghanaian music producer Nacee, describing him as the best in the country.

During an interview on GBC’s Sunrise FM in Koforidua, Mahama spoke highly of Nacee’s exceptional talents, particularly in producing music for his electoral campaigns.

“I don’t write the songs. Everyone has their own capabilities, and you’ll know from my songs like Onaapo and 24-Hour Economy, among others, that Nacee is a genius and knows his stuff. I think he is the best,” Mahama stated.

He went on to explain that whenever elections come around, he reaches out to Nacee to help produce the campaign music. Mahama revealed that Nacee spends several months on the production process, conducting research and gathering data to create impactful and resonant songs. The most recent song, Mahama said, took almost six months to complete, demonstrating Nacee’s dedication and skill.

Nacee, who is known for his versatility and mastery in music production, has been a key figure in Mahama’s campaign, creating anthems that resonate with the electorate. Mahama’s praise underscores the integral role music plays in his political campaigns, with Nacee’s contributions being central to their success.