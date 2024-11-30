Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Entertainment

    John Dramani Mahama Hails Nacee as the Best Music Producer in Ghana

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has publicly praised renowned Ghanaian music producer Nacee, describing him as the best in the country.

    During an interview on GBC’s Sunrise FM in Koforidua, Mahama spoke highly of Nacee’s exceptional talents, particularly in producing music for his electoral campaigns.

    “I don’t write the songs. Everyone has their own capabilities, and you’ll know from my songs like Onaapo and 24-Hour Economy, among others, that Nacee is a genius and knows his stuff. I think he is the best,” Mahama stated.

    He went on to explain that whenever elections come around, he reaches out to Nacee to help produce the campaign music. Mahama revealed that Nacee spends several months on the production process, conducting research and gathering data to create impactful and resonant songs. The most recent song, Mahama said, took almost six months to complete, demonstrating Nacee’s dedication and skill.

    Nacee, who is known for his versatility and mastery in music production, has been a key figure in Mahama’s campaign, creating anthems that resonate with the electorate. Mahama’s praise underscores the integral role music plays in his political campaigns, with Nacee’s contributions being central to their success.

    Previous article
    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections
    Next article
    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Global InfoAnalytics Predicts John Mahama’s Victory in 2024 Ghanaian Presidential Election

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Research firm Global InfoAnalytics has forecasted a clear victory...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng Criticizes Ghana’s Leadership and the Fight Against Corruption

    News 0
    Former Minister of Environment, Science & Technology, Prof. Kwabena...

    Christian Clergy in Ashanti Region Offer Prayers for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Ahead of 2024 Elections

    Politics 0
    In the lead-up to Ghana’s December 7, 2024 elections,...

    John Dramani Mahama Defends Proposal to Abolish Free SHS Secretariat

    Headlines 0
    John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE