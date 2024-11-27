John Dramani Mahama Responds to Akufo-Addo’s Criticism on ‘Dumsor’ Legacy

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has fired back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent remarks criticizing his legacy, particularly regarding the power outages (locally known as ‘dumsor’) during his tenure as president.

In a statement on November 25, President Akufo-Addo had labeled Mahama a “failed president,” claiming that Mahama’s administration was marked by power interruptions, and that his poor performance led to him not being rewarded with a second term. The President also questioned how Mahama could propose a “24-hour economy” when his administration struggled to maintain consistent power supply. Akufo-Addo’s criticism of the NDC’s proposal for a 24-hour economy was framed around the assertion that Mahama’s inability to keep the lights on for 12 hours would make such a policy unfeasible.

Mahama, while touring the Western Region on November 26, strongly disagreed with Akufo-Addo’s characterization of his presidency. He stated that the power crisis, or ‘dumsor,’ was resolved well before he left office in 2017. Mahama clarified that by the time he completed his second term, the power outages had been effectively addressed, and load shedding was a thing of the past in 2016.

In his rebuttal, Mahama called Akufo-Addo’s statements a lie, emphasizing that there was no load shedding in 2016, and that the power challenges had been resolved. He pointed out that such misinformation should not come from a senior political leader like Akufo-Addo.

Mahama also used a Biblical reference to underscore his condemnation of the president’s words. Quoting from Proverbs 19:9, Mahama stated, “Liars will not make it to heaven,” adding that those who bear false witness will face consequences. The NDC flagbearer’s response highlighted his frustration with the perceived dishonesty in political discourse and underscored his belief that the 2016 power crisis was effectively managed before he left office.