Wednesday, November 27, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Headlines

    John Dramani Mahama Responds to Akufo-Addo’s Criticism on ‘Dumsor’ Legacy

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has fired back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s recent remarks criticizing his legacy, particularly regarding the power outages (locally known as ‘dumsor’) during his tenure as president.

    In a statement on November 25, President Akufo-Addo had labeled Mahama a “failed president,” claiming that Mahama’s administration was marked by power interruptions, and that his poor performance led to him not being rewarded with a second term. The President also questioned how Mahama could propose a “24-hour economy” when his administration struggled to maintain consistent power supply. Akufo-Addo’s criticism of the NDC’s proposal for a 24-hour economy was framed around the assertion that Mahama’s inability to keep the lights on for 12 hours would make such a policy unfeasible.

    Mahama, while touring the Western Region on November 26, strongly disagreed with Akufo-Addo’s characterization of his presidency. He stated that the power crisis, or ‘dumsor,’ was resolved well before he left office in 2017. Mahama clarified that by the time he completed his second term, the power outages had been effectively addressed, and load shedding was a thing of the past in 2016.

    In his rebuttal, Mahama called Akufo-Addo’s statements a lie, emphasizing that there was no load shedding in 2016, and that the power challenges had been resolved. He pointed out that such misinformation should not come from a senior political leader like Akufo-Addo.

    Mahama also used a Biblical reference to underscore his condemnation of the president’s words. Quoting from Proverbs 19:9, Mahama stated, “Liars will not make it to heaven,” adding that those who bear false witness will face consequences. The NDC flagbearer’s response highlighted his frustration with the perceived dishonesty in political discourse and underscored his belief that the 2016 power crisis was effectively managed before he left office.

    Previous article
    John Dramani Mahama Criticizes Akufo-Addo/Bawumia Government for Neglecting Key Issues
    Next article
    Elvis Afriyie Ankrah Urges Caution Over Bawumia’s Economic Promises
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    John Mahama Blames Corruption for Decline in Ghana’s Petroleum Production

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the National Democratic...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Endorses Alan Kyerematen

    Politics 0
    Ms. Nana Yaa Jantuah, the former General Secretary of...

    Nana Yaa Jantuah Backs Alan Kyerematen’s Claims, Criticizes Kufuor’s Lack of Support

    Politics 0
    Nana Yaa Jantuah, a prominent political figure, has expressed...

    Dr. Bossman Asare Responds to Afrobarometer Report on EC’s Trustworthiness

    Politics 0
    Dr. Bossman Asare, the Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE