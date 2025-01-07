John Dramani Mahama Sworn in as Ghana’s 6th President Amid Historic Inauguration

John Dramani Mahama has officially been sworn in as Ghana’s 6th president, marking the beginning of his second term after a significant electoral victory.

The ceremony took place at Independence Square in Accra on January 7, 2025, a venue that carries deep national significance as a symbol of the country’s freedom and sovereignty.

Accompanied by his wife, Lordina Mahama, the President-elect arrived at the venue in traditional attire, wearing a white outfit with kente accents, symbolising purity and triumph, capped with a traditional kente headpiece. His dignified entrance was met with warm reception by the Clerk to Parliament and parliamentary leadership, highlighting the ceremonial importance of the occasion.

In a powerful moment that reflected Ghana’s democratic maturity, Mahama and his Vice President-elect, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, were administered the oaths of allegiance by the Chief Justice, a pivotal act in officially inaugurating them into office. This event marks the peaceful transition of power, reinforcing Ghana’s commitment to democratic processes.

Notable attendees included outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo, who stood alongside Mahama as a gesture of the nation’s commitment to a peaceful transfer of power, and President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, who joined other international dignitaries in witnessing the event. The swearing-in ceremony was not only a testament to the significance of the transition but also a moment to reflect on Ghana’s political stability since the adoption of the 1992 Constitution.

While the ceremony itself was filled with tradition and national pride, the work ahead for Mahama and his administration remains critical. With Ghana facing several pressing challenges, including high unemployment, inflation, and public discontent, the new government will be under immense pressure to deliver on its promises and restore public confidence. The arrival of Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang signals a fresh chapter in Ghana’s leadership, one that aims to reconcile a divided nation and address long-standing economic hurdles.

As the country enters this new phase, all eyes will be on the President to navigate the intricacies of governance and unite the people of Ghana, whose expectations remain high.