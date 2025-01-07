John Dramani Mahama Sworn in as Ghana’s President, Calls for Unity and National Reset

John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in today, 7 January, as the President of the Republic of Ghana in a grand ceremony at the Independence Square in Accra, a moment rich in tradition and national pride.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama presented an ambitious vision for his second term, emphasizing hope, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to addressing the nation’s challenges. “I will have the humility and presence of mind to take responsibility for any challenges and be willing to act firmly and timeously to resolve the challenges that we face as a nation,” he declared, acknowledging the weight of public expectation.

He further stressed the importance of hope and faith in achieving national progress, telling Ghanaians, “There is reason for hope and there is every reason for hope. But we must also have faith because faith empowers us to trust the things that will happen.” The president urged citizens to envision and actively contribute to a brighter future for the country.

Mahama’s call for hope was underlined by a firm commitment to tangible results. “Actions have always spoken louder than words,” he remarked, signaling his determination to deliver measurable outcomes early in his presidency.

In a heartfelt moment, he reminded the people of Ghana that the nation’s success hinges on collective effort. “We need a reset with the faith we have in our country and our leadership. We need a reset with the faith we have in our institutions. We need a reset with our faith in our dear nation, Ghana,” Mahama asserted.

The president’s speech also emphasized the importance of unity, stressing that the true essence of Ghana lies in the shared identity of its citizens. “All of you seated here today, Ghanaian citizens, you are Ghana,” Mahama declared. “The people who you are with or near you as you watch this on television, in your homes, or listen on radio, or follow on social media, are what we call Ghana.”

In closing, Mahama urged Ghanaians to envision the legacy they wish to leave for future generations, calling for an enduring commitment to the country’s growth and prosperity.